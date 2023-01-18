ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Pfeiffer among celebs with COVID days after Golden Globes

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 3 days ago

Some Hollywood stars came away from this year’s Golden Globes with more than just an award.

A handful of A-listers have tested positive for COVID after rubbing shoulders at the star-studded ceremony last week, and it’s had a ripple effect on this year’s awards season.

At least four big names belonging to the Hollywood elite are now recovering from the virus, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Colin Farrell, and his co-star Brendan Gleeson, BBC News reports .

As the guest list for Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards grew smaller and smaller, the awards show enforced all attendees to take COVID tests prior to arrival, Deadline reports .

“I’m so sorry to be missing the Critics Choice Awards today,” Pfeiffer wrote on Instagram . “Yep, Covid.”

Pfeiffer was set to honor Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement award but couldn’t, due to COVID-19.
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image
Jamie Lee Curtis took to social media to let fans know she was forced to sit out after contracting COVID.
Invision

The “Scarface” actress was set to honor Jeff Bridges with a Lifetime Achievement award. John Goodman stepped in at the eleventh hour to present the gong instead.

Elsewhere, Curtis also rushed to social media to let fans know she was forced to sit out .

“F–K COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues,” she wrote on Instagram . “Life on life’s terms.”

Curtis’ recovery was made more bearable by some good news: her “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-stars received five awards, including Best Picture.

Colin Farrell and his co-star Brendan Gleeson tested positive for COVID right before the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.
NBC via Getty Images

Actress Jessica Chastain, who donned a glitter face mask at the Golden Globes last Tuesday, tweeted , “Phew!” after one fan wrote, “and you know who didn’t get COVID at the Golden Globes?”

Moments before heading into the building, Chastain said she was “a little nervous about getting sick, but I got my mask.”

“You have to be so careful in the theater because I don’t want to let my cast down,” she told E! News . The Oscar-winner will soon appear on Broadway in “A Doll’s House.”

Among the big television winners at the Golden Globes were “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus” and “House of the Dragon.” As for films, “The Fabelmans” and “The Banshees of Inisherin” snared the most gold.

