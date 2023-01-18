Williamson County’s historical roots run deep, and the tangible reminders of times past have long attracted visitors in search of treasures. Seventy five years ago, on the site of Franklin’s current City Hall, folks would come from the far corners of our agricultural community for Colonel Fulton Beasley’s Saturday morning auctions. Ever since, Franklin and its surrounding villages have been known for some of the best antique hunting in the South.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO