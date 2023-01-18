ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

TSSAA bowling: Columbia Academy boys, Friendship Christian girls capture Division II team titles

Friendship Christian and Columbia Academy earned more hardware at the TSSAA Division II bowling state championships on Friday afternoon at Smyrna Bowling Center. Friendship Christian’s girls team won its fifth state title in the last six years with a 21-2 victory over Girls Preparatory School. Meanwhile, Columbia Academy’s boys defeated Friendship Christian 12-11 and by a total of just 12 pins to earn its second consecutive title.
Conner Butt wins Columbia Academy's first state bowling title

SMYRNA -- Among the folks with whom Conner Butt celebrated his Division II boys bowling tournament state championship Wednesday was one likely unrecognizable to many of the Columbia Academy faithful. After defeating Christian Brothers freshman Cole Frasure 203-188 in the last match of the six-man ladder finals at the Smyrna...
Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play

Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill

THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED THIS MORNING IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED MULTIPLE VEHICLES AND THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 6 NEAR THE RIPPAVILLA PLANTATION IN SPRING HILL. THE ROADWAY WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
7 Antique & Vintage Shops with the Best Finds in Franklin

Williamson County’s historical roots run deep, and the tangible reminders of times past have long attracted visitors in search of treasures. Seventy five years ago, on the site of Franklin’s current City Hall, folks would come from the far corners of our agricultural community for Colonel Fulton Beasley’s Saturday morning auctions. Ever since, Franklin and its surrounding villages have been known for some of the best antique hunting in the South.
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
