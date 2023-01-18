Read full article on original website
TSSAA bowling: Columbia Academy boys, Friendship Christian girls capture Division II team titles
Friendship Christian and Columbia Academy earned more hardware at the TSSAA Division II bowling state championships on Friday afternoon at Smyrna Bowling Center. Friendship Christian’s girls team won its fifth state title in the last six years with a 21-2 victory over Girls Preparatory School. Meanwhile, Columbia Academy’s boys defeated Friendship Christian 12-11 and by a total of just 12 pins to earn its second consecutive title.
Conner Butt wins Columbia Academy's first state bowling title
SMYRNA -- Among the folks with whom Conner Butt celebrated his Division II boys bowling tournament state championship Wednesday was one likely unrecognizable to many of the Columbia Academy faithful. After defeating Christian Brothers freshman Cole Frasure 203-188 in the last match of the six-man ladder finals at the Smyrna...
Cheatham County School District misspent thousands in schools funds, audit finds
Comptroller Jason Mumpower has continually recommended a central system for purchasing, accounting and budgeting.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
Police: Three killed in Spring Hill car crash identified
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three people died Friday morning in a Spring Hill wreck, police have confirmed. The victims have been identified as Linda Joyce Horton of Spring Hill, David Horton of Spring Hill and Crystal McPherson of Columbia. McPherson is originally from Arizona. It happened 6:15 a.m....
Top-10 trip to Richland takes toll on Culleoka in District 10-1A play
Richland’s offensive versatility showed up early in Friday’s District 10-1A contest against visiting Culleoka. On consecutive possessions in the opening period, Gage Kirk and Luke Jones – at 6-5 each, the Raiders’ two tallest players – drained 3-pointers to help the seventh-ranked hosts to a 10-point cushion less than six minutes into the matchup.
Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
THREE PEOPLE WERE KILLED THIS MORNING IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN MAURY COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, THE ACCIDENT INVOLVED MULTIPLE VEHICLES AND THE INCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 6 NEAR THE RIPPAVILLA PLANTATION IN SPRING HILL. THE ROADWAY WAS COMPLETELY CLOSED WHILE EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE ON SCENE INVESTIGATING.
Nashville Zoo offering up internships
Being an intern at the Nashville Zoo is a great opportunity for young college-aged men and women interested in animal care and zoo operations to get hands-on experience.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
7 Antique & Vintage Shops with the Best Finds in Franklin
Williamson County’s historical roots run deep, and the tangible reminders of times past have long attracted visitors in search of treasures. Seventy five years ago, on the site of Franklin’s current City Hall, folks would come from the far corners of our agricultural community for Colonel Fulton Beasley’s Saturday morning auctions. Ever since, Franklin and its surrounding villages have been known for some of the best antique hunting in the South.
‘It’s going to be devastating’: Advocates warn of potential dangers after more than a dozen guns found on MNPS campuses
The increasing number of guns being found on Metro Nashville Public School property, has left some concerned.
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
2 guns recovered from Nashville high schools
Two guns were recovered from Nashville high schools Wednesday.
Murder Fugitive James Marques Smith Arrested on 17th Avenue North
From Metro Police January 19, 2023: Murder fugitive James Marques Smith, 21, wanted for last May’s fatal shooting of Nicholas Spivey, 20, in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments on Harding Pike is now in custody. Undercover TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives spotted Smith and...
Backcourt duo of Lewis, Montgomery helps Independence basketball continue hot streak
FRANKLIN – Tylan Lewis and Jett Montgomery don’t worry about who runs the point or who takes the shots. The Independence basketball guards let the flow of the game dictate their roles. More from this section. PHOTOS: Independence boys basketball beats Franklin 63-40 PHOTOS: Independence girls basketball tops...
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
New information about human remains found in Franklin released
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office released new information about the human remains found in November 2022 off Clovercroft Road in Franklin.
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
