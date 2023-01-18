Viewpoint: Patients overestimate the benefits of clinical trials, and physicians may be complicit

Read full article on original website
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
Why a leading cancer doctor says he won't get chemo after 75
Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a leading US oncologist and bioethicist, discusses why he will stop preventative screenings and other major medical treatments after he is 75-years-old.
Intermountain partners with tech company on care plans for heart failure patients
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare partnered with Story Health, a technology company, to provide specialty care for patients with heart failure. Intermountain clinicians and Story health coaches will collaborate to provide personalized patient treatment plans for patients and provide regular coaching to help patients carry out their care plans, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the health system.
Some women are more likely to develop cancer in both breasts — and certain gene mutations may be the cause
Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found women with specific genetic mutations have higher risk of developing cancer in both breasts. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, used data from 15,104 women treated with surgery for invasive breast cancer. Researchers found patients who carry a germline BRCA1, BRCA2 or CHEK2 mutation have a twofold increased risk of developing cancer in both breasts, known as contralateral breast cancer.
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 13:. Kirk Sloan, MD, has been named chief medical officer of LMH Health, the Lawrence, Kan.-based system said Jan. 13. His appointment is effective March 6. Melissa Hall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice...
3 systems' leaders join 340B Health's board of directors
Executives from three health systems have joined the board of directors for 340B Health, an organization that represents the hundreds of hospitals part of a federal drug pricing program. The new additions are Meetali Desai, pharmacy business services director of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center; Rosland Fisher McLeod, chief...
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
Healthcare ransomware attacks cause patient deaths, health IT security experts say
Healthcare ransomware attacks are causing patient deaths, according to a new survey of 579 cybersecurity professionals. Here are seven things to know from the Jan. 18 study from the Ponemon Institute research group and cybersecurity firm Censinet, which surveyed IT experts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers:. 1....
American Heart Association issues new guidelines for diagnosing 'warning strokes' in ER
Patients who present in the emergency room with signs of a possible transient ischemic attack require in-depth evaluation even if symptoms are no longer present, according to new guidelines issued by the American Heart Association. The new guidelines, published Jan. 20 in Stroke, offer a standard approach to evaluating possible...
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
Abortion pill access scuffles: 4 recent updates
After the FDA allowed some retail pharmacies to dispense medication abortion pill mifepristone and CVS and Walgreens said they're filling out the application, multiple states are either further restricting or expanding access. Pharmacies seeking certification to dispense mifepristone must ensure physicians who write the prescriptions are certified, prove patient forms...
6 cardiologists on the move
Here are six cardiologists starting new positions in January:. Dr. Martha Gulati was named the Anita Dann Friedman Endowed Chair in Women's Cardiovascular Medicine and Research at Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. Dr. Shikhar Agarwal was promoted to chief of structural heart disease at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger. Clinical...
Viral infections possibly linked to Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, researchers say
National Institutes of Health researchers found a correlation between viral infections, including influenza, and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Science reported Jan. 19. The study, published in Neuron, focused on 22 associations found between viral infections and neurodegenerative disorders after analyzing electronic medical records from...
Philips, Masimo partner on home-based hospital monitoring
Medtech companies Phillips and Masimo partnered to integrate Philips' patient monitoring ecosystem into the Masimo W1 tracking watch. The partnership will use Masimo's secure health data cloud and allow clinicians to remotely track signs of patient deterioration, according to a Jan. 18 Phillips news release. Among other metrics, the Masimo W1 watch can provide continuous pulse oximetry measurements.
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
Health officials probe 1st cases of new drug-resistant gonorrhea strain in Massachusetts
A unique strain of gonorrhea identified in two residents in Massachusetts showed little or no response to five classes of antibiotics, health officials said Jan. 19. The lack of response is something the state Department of Public Health says has never happened before in the U.S., drawing concern and prompting further investigation in partnership with the CDC.
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
OmniLife Health’s Clinical Workflow Automation Platform Enhances Capabilities Within Organ Transplant, Expands into Complex Healthcare Environments
FlowHawk is Industry’s First and Only Clinical Workflow Automation Solution for Transplant. LEXINGTON, Ky-- OmniLife Health, a leader in clinical workflow automation enabling healthcare teams to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve revenue capture, has expanded its FlowHawk™ platform into additional complex healthcare environments. First developed as a HIPAA-compliant messaging solution for transplant teams, FlowHawk has evolved into an end-to-end platform that automates clinical workflows for organ transplant, organ failure care, oncology, and complex care verticals.
FDA denies Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's drug an accelerated approval
The FDA asked Eli Lilly to provide more data on its early-stage Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, before it can decide to add it to its accelerated approval program, the drugmaker said Jan. 19. Eli Lilly submitted its accelerated approval application based on its phase 2 results, which found a 32 percent...
The discrepancies behind recent COVID-19 hospitalization, death data
Holiday disruptions are likely behind discrepancies in COVID-19 data that have emerged in the last few weeks, according to health experts. The nation's daily average for hospitalizations has fallen by about 15 percent over the last two weeks, data from The New York Times shows. Meanwhile, data also suggests COVID-19 deaths have risen within the same time frame.
