Emporia, KS

KVOE

Flint Hills Shoot Out down to final day

At the Flint Hills Shoot Out Friday, Lyndon and Osage City advanced to the boys’ championship game. Lyndon defeated Mission Valley 61-40. Osage City outscored Chase County 56-43. On the consolation side of the bracket, West Franklin defeated Northern Heights 66-46. Central Heights outscored Council Grove 61-51. Saturday’s schedule...
LYNDON, KS
KVOE

Emporia State men 1st and women 2nd at UCM Invitational

The Emporia State track and field teams resumed the indoor season at the Central Missouri Invitational Friday, the men came home with a 1st place finish and the women finished in 2nd place in the 6-team meet. Individually for the men, Jack Watson had the fastest time in the 200-meter...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys advance to Ralph Miller Championship semi-finals

The Emporia High boys basketball team won their opening round game of the Ralph Miller Classic 57-23 over Coffeyville Thursday. The Spartans led from the beginning to the end. Coach Lee Baldwin said they earned the win. Parker Leeds was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 17 points. Drew...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High swimmers take seventh at Campus

The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team finished in seventh place at the Campus Invitational Thursday. On the diving side, Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Will Walker, Ian Navarro, Tyler...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State baseball 9th in MIAA preseason poll

The MIAA preseason baseball poll has been released. Emporia State is picked 9th in the Coaches poll. Central Missouri is the unanimous pick to finish in 1st place. Pittsburg State is second followed by Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn, Missouri Southern, Rogers State, and Northwest Missouri State. Newman, Missouri Western,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

The Emporia State basketball teams split with Nebraska Kearney

The #24 ranked Emporia State men’s basketball team extended their winning streak to 5 in a row with a 72-59 win over Nebraska Kearney. The Hornets never trailed. The biggest lead was by 21 points in the 2nd half after a 22-7 run. Emporia State Coach Craig Doty. Alijah...
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Snow Today for Parts of KS

Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages

A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties

Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Seasonal conditions continue on majority of area highways; Local authorities not anticipating large scale refreezing late Saturday into Sunday

While authorities believe the likelihood of refreezing in the overnight hours is low, drivers are still asked to exercise caution in the early morning hours Sunday following prolonged precipitation across the KVOE listening area. Rainfall began briefly around 9:30 am Saturday before changing over to a combination of snow and...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Drought remains stable areawide

Another week, another stable report from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

A couple of top-15 Big 12 stalwarts looking to bounce back from road losses will square off Saturday on CBS as No. 2 Kansas hosts No. 14 TCU. The Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) just dropped their first league game on Tuesday in overtime at Kansas State while the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) fell at West Virginia on Wednesday. Those defeats should only motivate a couple of squads with lofty aspirations.
LAWRENCE, KS

