Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Emporia High boys wrestling goes 2-3 in home dual tournament; girls take second at Olathe South
The Emporia High wrestling teams were back in action on Saturday. The Spartans hosted their annual winter dual tournament. Emporia High went 2-3 defeating Wichita West, 51-20 and Hutchinson 78-3. The Spartans fell to Washburn Rural, 38-36, Dodge City, 46-30 and Derby, 38-33. Xerarch Tungjaroenkul at 150 pounds was the...
KVOE
Flint Hills Shoot Out down to final day
At the Flint Hills Shoot Out Friday, Lyndon and Osage City advanced to the boys’ championship game. Lyndon defeated Mission Valley 61-40. Osage City outscored Chase County 56-43. On the consolation side of the bracket, West Franklin defeated Northern Heights 66-46. Central Heights outscored Council Grove 61-51. Saturday’s schedule...
KVOE
Emporia State men 1st and women 2nd at UCM Invitational
The Emporia State track and field teams resumed the indoor season at the Central Missouri Invitational Friday, the men came home with a 1st place finish and the women finished in 2nd place in the 6-team meet. Individually for the men, Jack Watson had the fastest time in the 200-meter...
KVOE
Trio of Emporia Spartan Boxers to compete in Hutchinson Saturday and Sunday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is back to action Saturday and Sunday in Hutchinson. Junior Robles (139 lbs) and Mercedes Silvey (145 lbs) will be competing in the Kansas Golden Gloves state tournament Saturday afternoon. This will be Robles’ 13th bout and Silvey’s fourth. With a win, Robles will advance...
KVOE
Emporia High boys advance to Ralph Miller Championship semi-finals
The Emporia High boys basketball team won their opening round game of the Ralph Miller Classic 57-23 over Coffeyville Thursday. The Spartans led from the beginning to the end. Coach Lee Baldwin said they earned the win. Parker Leeds was the leading scorer for the Spartans with 17 points. Drew...
KVOE
Emporia High swimmers take seventh at Campus
The Emporia High boys swimming and diving team finished in seventh place at the Campus Invitational Thursday. On the diving side, Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Will Walker, Ian Navarro, Tyler...
KVOE
Emporia State baseball 9th in MIAA preseason poll
The MIAA preseason baseball poll has been released. Emporia State is picked 9th in the Coaches poll. Central Missouri is the unanimous pick to finish in 1st place. Pittsburg State is second followed by Northeastern State, Central Oklahoma, Washburn, Missouri Southern, Rogers State, and Northwest Missouri State. Newman, Missouri Western,...
KVOE
The Emporia State basketball teams split with Nebraska Kearney
The #24 ranked Emporia State men’s basketball team extended their winning streak to 5 in a row with a 72-59 win over Nebraska Kearney. The Hornets never trailed. The biggest lead was by 21 points in the 2nd half after a 22-7 run. Emporia State Coach Craig Doty. Alijah...
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
KVOE
NWS Wichita announces spotter training sessions for Chase, Greenwood counties
Snow is possible over the next week, but the National Weather Service is starting to schedule its spring severe weather training sessions. NWS Wichita has announced Kansas SKYWARN Storm Identification and Safety training sessions, including two for its counties in the KVOE listening area. The Chase County session will be at 6:30 pm Feb. 28 at the Cottonwood Falls Community Building, while the Greenwood County session will be at 6:30 pm March 5 at the Eureka High Auditorium.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five-Star PG David Castillo to Visit Kansas State
The Kansas State Wildcats have a scheduled visit this weekend from one of the best recruits in basketball. Five-Star point guard David Castillo is headed to Manhattan alongside his high school coach, former Wildcat, Clent Stewart. The 6-1, 165-pound athletic combo guard is the number-one player in the state of...
KVOE
WEATHER: Seasonal conditions continue on majority of area highways; Local authorities not anticipating large scale refreezing late Saturday into Sunday
While authorities believe the likelihood of refreezing in the overnight hours is low, drivers are still asked to exercise caution in the early morning hours Sunday following prolonged precipitation across the KVOE listening area. Rainfall began briefly around 9:30 am Saturday before changing over to a combination of snow and...
K-State legendary quarterback says he coined famous wildcat formation
SPRING, TX (KSNT) – Former K-State quarterback Michael Bishop impacted football beyond Kansas State. Bishop will be inducted into the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame. To make it into the hall of fame, a player has to stand out from the rest of college football. Bishop set the K-State record for the most career […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Drought remains stable areawide
Another week, another stable report from the US Drought Monitor. The latest weekly map still has Lyon, Chase and Osage counties in moderate drought, along with northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate drought north of Madison to exceptional drought along and south of US Highway 54.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
K-State lands QB recruit who held offers from Colorado, KU, Oregon State, Washington
Kansas State has landed its quarterback for the 2024 recruiting class.
Allen County crash injures three, damages two houses
A crash in Allen County in the early-morning hours of Friday morning damaged a house and injured three people, one of whom received serious injuries.
KVOE
Pomona man arrested following late night pursuit in Osage and Franklin counties Wednesday
A vehicle pursuit that began in Osage County concluded in Franklin County with the arrest of a Pomona man on multiple charges Wednesday night. According to Sheriff Chris Wells, a deputy initiated a traffic stop at 5th and Pine in Quenemo just after 11:30 pm. The vehicle fled during the stop initiating a pursuit that ended at an undisclosed residence in Pomona.
CBS Sports
Kansas vs. TCU: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A couple of top-15 Big 12 stalwarts looking to bounce back from road losses will square off Saturday on CBS as No. 2 Kansas hosts No. 14 TCU. The Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) just dropped their first league game on Tuesday in overtime at Kansas State while the Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3) fell at West Virginia on Wednesday. Those defeats should only motivate a couple of squads with lofty aspirations.
Comments / 0