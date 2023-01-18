Read full article on original website
18 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:. 1. Shefali Mookencherry, former chief information security officer of Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, will join University of Illinois at Chicago in the same role Jan. 23. 2. Cathy Edmisten, RN, was named...
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
Viewpoint: Antitrust strategies could rein in healthcare costs
When there's less competition, prices are higher. That's one fundamental principle of economics that applies to all markets, and this is especially true in healthcare, where American hospitals are the driver of the rising cost of care, Barak Richman, PhD, professor of law and business administration at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, wrote in a Jan. 19 column for Politico.
Abortion pill access scuffles: 4 recent updates
After the FDA allowed some retail pharmacies to dispense medication abortion pill mifepristone and CVS and Walgreens said they're filling out the application, multiple states are either further restricting or expanding access. Pharmacies seeking certification to dispense mifepristone must ensure physicians who write the prescriptions are certified, prove patient forms...
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
5 lessons an HCA chief nursing executive learned in her 1st year on the job
Despite the compounding challenges of leading a team with upward of 93,000 nurses amid national staffing strains, an incessant pandemic and high burnout rates for the profession, Sammie Mosier, BSN, chief nurse executive at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, remains passionate and optimistic. Ms. Mosier wrote in a Jan. 17 blog...
3 hospitals, health systems get $40M+ gifts
Hospitals and health systems have long been recipients of philanthropists' gifts. Here are three donations over $40 million Becker's has reported since Nov. 17:. 1. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute received a $69 million gift from the Pan-Mass Challenge. The mostly unrestricted funds will be used for cancer research, clinical trials and treatment innovations, according to the Pan-Mass Challenge release.
