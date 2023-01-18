German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture. BERLIN (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine’s leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia’s invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on the Leopard 2 tanks that Kyiv has long sought, is rooted at least partly in a post-World War II political culture of military caution, along with present-day worries about a possible escalation in the war. Germany is inching closer to a decision to deliver the tanks, but hasn't yet committed itself. It’s a pattern that has been repeated over the months as Scholz held off pledging heavier equipment and then eventually agreed to do so.

