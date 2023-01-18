ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with the fewest hospitals at risk of closure

Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closing, largely due not to financial mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable....
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns

Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State

Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

These are the gun control laws passed in 2022

Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
DELAWARE STATE
FOX 61

Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
CONNECTICUT STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

27 states to raise minimum wage in 2023

Twenty-seven states rang in the new year with increases or planned increases to their minimum wage rate. Most took effect Jan. 1, but others will become effective later in the year. The minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and parts of New...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban banks from sharing gun purchase data

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he wants to stop financial institutions from sharing information about gun purchases. Senate Bill 814 aims at stopping what Bergstrom calls a “backdoor” attempt at gun control. Three of the largest credit card companies announced a special code for firearms purchases last year. Twenty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to the financial institutions encouraging the companies to track the purchases.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salon

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license

With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
ALABAMA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool

Two Florida lawmakers filed legislation Tuesday that would add Florida to a growing list of states that have moved to decriminalize or legalize fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are a form of drug testing equipment that can identify the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that’s often laced in with other illicit drugs. It’s also responsible for the vast majority of drug overdose deaths in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Medicaid federal poverty standards updated

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
HAWAII STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Pennsylvania

Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range from three days to two weeks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

