beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the fewest hospitals at risk of closure
Hundreds of hospitals in the U.S. are at immediate risk of closing, largely due not to financial mismanagement but inadequate reimbursements, according to the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform. Many of them are rural hospitals whose closures don't usually make the headlines, but that doesn't mean they're expendable....
Washington Examiner
2A groups brace to fight ATF register or surrender demand on 40M guns
Second Amendment advocacy groups swiftly united overnight to oppose President Joe Biden’s new demand that some 10 million owners of an estimated 40 million firearms register or surrender their weapons. The National Rifle Association and multiple gun owners groups expressed outrage over the reversal of years of approval from...
NBC12
Proposed bill would make it a fine to leave gun in unattended vehicle
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Democrats in Virginia are talking gun control reform as the 2023 General Assembly session is underway. On Friday, Senate Democrats spent the morning touting a number of pieces of legislation they hope will pass. Senate Bill 901 would create a $500 fine for those who leave...
A Pennsylvania police chief was killed after he ‘ran towards danger’ pursuing a suspect
CNN — A police chief who ran after a fleeing suspect Monday was shot in the head and “made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pennsylvania officials said. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation, police said. Pennsylvania State Police...
Republicans and gun rights activists unload on new pistol brace regulations
Gun rights groups and top Republicans shelled out scathing criticisms at the Justice Department's new firearm regulation submission Friday governing the use of pistol-stabilizing braces.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
The Law for Carrying Firearms in Public in Every State
Earlier this month, America observed a grim 10th anniversary, the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza killed 20 children aged 6- and 7-years old and six adults at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut before taking his own life. It was one of the worst school shootings in […]
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
CBS News
These are the gun control laws passed in 2022
Several high-profile mass shootings and a sustained rise in gun violence across the United States in 2022 have spurred law enforcement officials and lawmakers to push for more gun control measures. President Joe Biden in June signed into law the first major gun safety legislation passed in decades. The measure...
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
The Justice Department is making headway as it looks to resolve a lawsuit against two eye care providers, accusing both of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Lawmakers plan to reintroduce gun storage bill, Ethan's Law
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut state lawmakers are reintroducing gun storage legislation Ethan's Law in Washington almost five years after Kristin and Mike Song lost their son. Ethan's parents stood alongside state lawmakers in New Haven on Wednesday, where they said they're still fighting to see change. "So full...
Judge issues temporary restraining order against New Jersey gun control law
A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a recently enacted New Jersey law that bans concealed-carry permit holders from being armed in so-called "sensitive locations" in public.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
27 states to raise minimum wage in 2023
Twenty-seven states rang in the new year with increases or planned increases to their minimum wage rate. Most took effect Jan. 1, but others will become effective later in the year. The minimum wage will reach or exceed $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington and parts of New...
Oklahoma lawmaker wants to ban banks from sharing gun purchase data
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, said he wants to stop financial institutions from sharing information about gun purchases. Senate Bill 814 aims at stopping what Bergstrom calls a “backdoor” attempt at gun control. Three of the largest credit card companies announced a special code for firearms purchases last year. Twenty-eight members of Congress sent a letter to the financial institutions encouraging the companies to track the purchases.
Bill to provide free school meals for all students could deny schools critical state, federal funding
A bill in the Minnesota House would pay for all school meals for all students, but some in district leadership worry that funding tied to how many students qualify for free or reduced meals could be in peril as a result.
First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in US history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
americanmilitarynews.com
Half of US now lets people carry guns with no license
With the start of the new year, Alabama officially allows people to carry concealed guns without a license, meaning some form of “constitutional carry” has now been enacted in half of all states. Alabama now allows people to carry a loaded, concealed handgun – or transport one in...
Florida lawmakers file legislation that would legalize fentanyl test strips, an overdose prevention tool
Two Florida lawmakers filed legislation Tuesday that would add Florida to a growing list of states that have moved to decriminalize or legalize fentanyl test strips. Fentanyl test strips are a form of drug testing equipment that can identify the presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin that’s often laced in with other illicit drugs. It’s also responsible for the vast majority of drug overdose deaths in the United States.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Medicaid federal poverty standards updated
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday released updated federal poverty level standards applied to eligibility criteria for Medicaid. For 2023, the poverty guideline in all states except Alaska and Hawaii is $14,580 for a one-person family/household and $19,720 for a two-person family/household. 2023 standards for individuals dually...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Average ‘Time-to-Crime’ for Firearms in Pennsylvania
Gun control laws vary across the U.S., and five states and the District of Columbia currently impose a waiting period on prospective gun buyers. Waiting periods mandate that a specific amount of time must elapse between when a gun is purchased and when the buyer can possess it. Depending on the state, waiting periods range from three days to two weeks.
