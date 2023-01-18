ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

DE LJ McCray takes in FSU visit on Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- LJ McCray, a priority defensive end from the 2024 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for its Junior Day on Saturday. The product of Mainland High in Daytona Beach (Fla.) broke down his visit after spending the day on campus. McCray said, "It was a great time. I had a great time. I just got to know the coaches, staff and everybody, it’s just nice seeing them again... We walked around, we toured the facility more. We watched videos and got to talk with the coaches."
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU wins their second consecutive road game, defeating Pitt on Saturday

Florida State defeated Pitt, 71-64, on Saturday at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Penn. It marked FSU's second consecutive ACC victory and their second consecutive road victory, marking the first time this season that they've won back-to-back road games. “Coming into this game and after watching the film of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU extends three offers during Saturday's Junior Day

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State extended a trio of new offers during Junior Day on Saturday:. - Three-star junior offensive tackle Tye Hylton of Oviedo (Fla.) shared after he departed from FSU's Junior Day that he was offered. He mentioned head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.

TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bvmsports.com

Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia

MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
MOULTRIE, GA
tallahasseemagazine.com

Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location

The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

A Veteran’s Living Honorary Legacy

Hello readers and fellow comrades: On Jan. 24, 2023, if it is the Lord's will, Aldolphus B. King, Sr., a wounded Vietnam veteran, will be 80 years old. He is the fourth-oldest living sibling, along with Lois King Nelson, George King, Little Dan King, Willie (Tee) King, and Laurie Mae Payne. His departed parents and siblings are: James King Sr. and Leona, Alphonso King, James King Jr., Mildred King, Mary King Barrington, Joseph King Sr., and Bertha King Bright.
MONTICELLO, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

