While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Related
247Sports
DE LJ McCray takes in FSU visit on Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- LJ McCray, a priority defensive end from the 2024 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for its Junior Day on Saturday. The product of Mainland High in Daytona Beach (Fla.) broke down his visit after spending the day on campus. McCray said, "It was a great time. I had a great time. I just got to know the coaches, staff and everybody, it’s just nice seeing them again... We walked around, we toured the facility more. We watched videos and got to talk with the coaches."
247Sports
FSU wins their second consecutive road game, defeating Pitt on Saturday
Florida State defeated Pitt, 71-64, on Saturday at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Penn. It marked FSU's second consecutive ACC victory and their second consecutive road victory, marking the first time this season that they've won back-to-back road games. “Coming into this game and after watching the film of...
247Sports
4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
Four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright recaps FSU visit, meeting Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright was at Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. The priority recruit from Clearwater (Fla.) spent most of the day with coaches, including new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Boatwright was greeted promptly upon his arrival by defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam...
FSU extends three offers during Saturday's Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State extended a trio of new offers during Junior Day on Saturday:. - Three-star junior offensive tackle Tye Hylton of Oviedo (Fla.) shared after he departed from FSU's Junior Day that he was offered. He mentioned head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer.
247Sports
FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
Chase Fuller, 8th grade baseball star, commits to Florida State
The No. 1 baseball recruit in the class of 2027 gave his pledge to play for the Seminoles
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Island Fin Poké Opens First Tallahassee Location
The fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls – is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Tallahassee. Located at 1415 Timberlane Rd. Ste. 407, the new restaurant will be a true family business, with the location being owned by Luke Granlund with the help of his family. Granlund, who has had a life-long passion of serving others and delivering exceptional hospitality, is elated at the opportunity to bring an Island Fin Poké to the people of Tallahassee. This will be the first Island Fin Poké restaurant that he intends on opening in the area and hopes to open more in the future.
WCTV
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers. Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.
WCTV
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
ecbpublishing.com
A Veteran’s Living Honorary Legacy
Hello readers and fellow comrades: On Jan. 24, 2023, if it is the Lord's will, Aldolphus B. King, Sr., a wounded Vietnam veteran, will be 80 years old. He is the fourth-oldest living sibling, along with Lois King Nelson, George King, Little Dan King, Willie (Tee) King, and Laurie Mae Payne. His departed parents and siblings are: James King Sr. and Leona, Alphonso King, James King Jr., Mildred King, Mary King Barrington, Joseph King Sr., and Bertha King Bright.
WCTV
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
WCTV
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
247Sports
