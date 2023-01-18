Local municipalities declare snow emergencies ahead of storm

MARSHALL, Wis. — Local municipalities declared snow emergencies on Wednesday ahead of a winter storm.

The City of Adams declared an emergency from 8 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Parking on city streets is prohibited during the emergency.

The City of Evansville declared an emergency from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. Tuesday.

During the emergency, parking on either side of the city’s streets is not permitted. Vehicles must be parked on private property or public parking areas. Violators may be ticketed and towed. Find a list of public parking areas here .

The City of Lodi declared an emergency from 9 p.m. Wednesday until noon Thursday or until all snow is removed from city streets. No street or alley parking is allowed during the emergency.

The Village of Marshall declared an emergency from 10 p.m. Wednesday night to 5 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

During the emergency, street parking is not allowed. Residents with no off-street parking are asked to use the parking lots at Veteran’s Park on Howard Street or on Main Street.

Residents can park on their own yard during the snow emergency, but must move their vehicles after the emergency has expired to be in line with all parking regulations.

