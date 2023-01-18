Arsenal in talks over stunning Moussa Diaby deal: report

Arsenal are chasing Moussa Diaby, having opened talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a deal.

The Gunners missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk, their top priority for the January transfer window when they were gazumped by Chelsea for the Ukrainian. The Blues shelled out a reportedly £88m, including add-ons, leaving Mikel Arteta and co. going back to the drawing board.

The likes of Raphinha, Rafael Leao and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia have been touted – though signing a player midseason will be costly. Despite this, Leverkusen's Diaby has emerged as a target who could feasibly be tempted this month.

Sky Sports have reported that the Gunners have made initial contact over a deal for Diaby, having looked at signing him last summer. CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has tweeted , "Bayer Leverkusen don't want to sell mid-season. That means a high fee is being quoted. As with Barcelona and Raphinha, Mykhaylo Mudryk's transfer to [Chelsea] is being used as a yardstick."

"That doesn't mean either Leverkusen or Barcelona genuinely value either player that high. But it's a way of pricing each out the market for now. Diaby doesn't have a release clause and quoting this high (like West Ham did with Declan Rice last summer) helps fend off suitors."

While some have wrongly claimed that Leverkusen value Diaby at just £57m, their actual valuation is more likely to be worth £80m or more following some high profile deals for wingers on the market.

While the Gunners have a number of high-profile targets in the crosshairs, according to Football Insider , £25m-rated Leandro Trossard of Brighton is not one of them.

A left-footed winger capable of operating on either flank, Diaby has played most often on the right in the Bundesliga this season but is capable of slotting in on the left, too. This would alleviate some of the pressure on the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to carry the side out wide, with a quality back-up for either.

Diaby is valued at €50m by Transfermarkt .

