Amazon and Microsoft to Slash Tech Workers. But Uncle Sam Is Hiring
The US Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages civilian government employees, is expanding efforts to attract tech industry talent into the federal workforce amid continuing layoffs at companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta. Most dramatic among OPM's initiatives is plans to issue new pay guidance to...
Slash Your Monthly Internet Bill: 8 Effective Tips to Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. With inflation and a potential recession looming, anxiety is growing over the mounting costs of goods and the subsequent impact on our shrinking budgets. Where can we save? How can we make our dollars stretch further? What do we need to cut altogether? And could our home internet connection fall into that category?
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Netflix Founder Reed Hasting Steps Down as CEO
Netflix's founder and chief executive for 25 years, Reed Hastings, is stepping down from his co-CEO role to serve instead as the streaming giant's executive chairman. Current co-CEO Ted Sarandos will remain in his role, and he will be joined by new co-CEO Greg Peters, who has been Netflix's chief operating and product officer for more than a decade.
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
Amazon Is Shutting Down Charity Donation Program AmazonSmile
Amazon will shut down charity donation program AmazonSmile next month as it looks for ways to cut costs, the company said Wednesday. It was launched in 2013. The program doled out a percentage of shoppers' purchases to eligible charities, donating more than $377 million globally since its inception, the e-commerce giant noted.
T-Mobile Suffers Another Data Breach, Affecting 37 Million Accounts
T-Mobile has been hit by another data breach. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier on Thursday disclosed that a "bad actor" took advantage of one of its application programming interfaces to gain data on "approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts." In an 8K filing with the US Securities...
Apple M2 Pro and Max Chips Repeat a Successful Upgrade Strategy
With its M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, Apple is repeating a strategy that worked well for its earlier M1 designs. By grafting some extra circuitry onto an efficient chip foundation, Apple can offer a significant upgrade to its new M2-based MacBook Pro laptops without a full chip overhaul. Apple...
Grab New and Refurbished Microsoft Surface Devices at Woot Starting at Just $130
There are some great benefits to having a laptop that can double as a tablet. These ultrathin and portable devices are touchscreen powerhouses that can do everything a regular laptop can do, but with greater flexibility. From now until Jan. 24, you can choose between 14 different Microsoft Surface laptops, books and tablets for as low as $130. Some of these products are refurbished and some are brand-new.
