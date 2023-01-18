TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's wise to make weekend plans with times of rain and thunderstorms in mind. Saturday morning, moisture in the atmosphere will support building and thickening clouds move in the morning. Cloudiness will linger throughout the day with limited peeks of sun. Rounds of showers and light rain will develop. It's a bit tough to highlight precisely where these zones of showers and rain will form, but highest chances are indicated for the coastline and inland north of the state line. Numerous or thunderstorms are not expected as temperatures will remain on the cool side.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO