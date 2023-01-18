Read full article on original website
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright recaps FSU visit, meeting Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright was at Florida State on Saturday for Junior Day. The priority recruit from Clearwater (Fla.) spent most of the day with coaches, including new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Boatwright was greeted promptly upon his arrival by defensive coordinator and area recruiter Adam...
247Sports
4-star edge Dylan Stephenson, who keeps showing up at FSU, on why it is a regular stop for him
TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star junior edge Dylan Stephenson spent his Saturday at Florida State. He said it was his fourth or fifth visit to see the Seminoles. The No. 92 overall prospect and No. 8 edge in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports.com Composite Recruiting Rankings spoke about why he keeps showing up in Tallahassee, what today's visit was about, and more.
247Sports
FSU wins their second consecutive road game, defeating Pitt on Saturday
Florida State defeated Pitt, 71-64, on Saturday at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh, Penn. It marked FSU's second consecutive ACC victory and their second consecutive road victory, marking the first time this season that they've won back-to-back road games. “Coming into this game and after watching the film of...
247Sports
DE LJ McCray takes in FSU visit on Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- LJ McCray, a priority defensive end from the 2024 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for its Junior Day on Saturday. The product of Mainland High in Daytona Beach (Fla.) broke down his visit after spending the day on campus. McCray said, "It was a great time. I had a great time. I just got to know the coaches, staff and everybody, it’s just nice seeing them again... We walked around, we toured the facility more. We watched videos and got to talk with the coaches."
FSU extends three offers during Saturday's Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State extended a trio of new offers during Junior Day on Saturday:. - Three-star junior offensive tackle Tye Hylton of Oviedo (Fla.) shared after he departed from FSU's Junior Day that he was offered. He mentioned head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins when sharing news of the offer.
247Sports
Tawaski 'TJ' Abrams says FSU is 'at the top' after multi-day Junior Day visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star junior wide receiver Tawaski Abrams made his way to Florida State on Friday. It was the beginning of a two-day Junior Day visit that lasted into Saturday for him and for his mother. Abrams said the primary reason for this visit, beyond his interest in the Seminoles, was to get his mother on campus as she hadn't been up with him on prior visits.
247Sports
FSU four-star DB commitment CJ Heard hangs out with Patrick Surtain Sr.
TALLAHASSEE -- Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy four-star safety commitment CJ Heard, who has been committed to Florida State since late July, returned on Saturday for a Junior Day visit. His day began with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell and concluded with him hanging out and spending an extended period of time with new defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. He talks about both of those coaches, as well as everything in-between.
247Sports
2025 4-star OL Chauncey Gooden offered by FSU during Friday visit
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offered Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy four-star sophomore offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden on Friday. Gooden, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman, spent his Friday on campus at FSU. Gooden mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who he spoke with while watching the Tour of Duty during his visit, as well as offensive line assistant Cooper Williams and defensive director of scouting Justin Crouse when sharing news of the offer.
247Sports
Final: Florida 61 Mississippi State 59
– Kugel's three-pointer is off the mark, and Mississippi State gets a pair of chances to tie the game in the final seconds, but each attempt falls short, allowing UF to hang on in Starkville. – Kowacie's three-point attempt from the corner won't fall, though MSU can't tie the score...
247Sports
How FSU found hidden value within the transfer market to build a roster capable of winning the ACC
Florida State is building a roster that should, at a minimum, put the Seminoles in legitimate contention for an ACC Championship. And it’s done so while leaning heavily on the Transfer Portal to revamp its roster. Some will say it’s not sustainable, relying on transfers. 247Sports Transfer Portal...
Chase Fuller, 8th grade baseball star, commits to Florida State
The No. 1 baseball recruit in the class of 2027 gave his pledge to play for the Seminoles
bvmsports.com
Landen Thomas’s dreams foreshadowed opportunity at Georgia
MOULTRIE, Ga. (BVM) – At the Thomas household, the TV was designated for football on the weekends. The sport was ingrained into the head of a young Landen Thomas. After knowing he wanted to give it a shot, he convinced his dad to try it at the age of 5.
beckersasc.com
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
Industrial development bringing hundreds of jobs to South Georgia
New industrial projects are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the Thomasville area in 2023.
WCTV
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
wtxl.com
Some sogginess this weekend; isolated severe storms possible Sunday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's wise to make weekend plans with times of rain and thunderstorms in mind. Saturday morning, moisture in the atmosphere will support building and thickening clouds move in the morning. Cloudiness will linger throughout the day with limited peeks of sun. Rounds of showers and light rain will develop. It's a bit tough to highlight precisely where these zones of showers and rain will form, but highest chances are indicated for the coastline and inland north of the state line. Numerous or thunderstorms are not expected as temperatures will remain on the cool side.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
Wakulla County School District dealing with teacher shortage
Wakulla County is one many school districts dealing with a teacher shortage.
Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol recognized by the state
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four Panhandle Florida Highway Patrol troopers were recognized by the state at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting in Tallahassee. Corporal Jacob Moore, Troopers Ethan Elerbee, Kale Davis, and Ronald Khune all received Attorney General Ashley Moody’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. “We were recognized by her office for a case that we made […]
247Sports
