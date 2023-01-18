Read full article on original website
BBC
Cassius Turvey: Three more charged over Aboriginal teen bashing death
Three more people have been charged with murder over the bashing death of Aboriginal schoolboy Cassius Turvey. Police allege Cassius was chased by strangers and beaten with a metal pole while walking home in his school uniform in October. The 15 year old died in a Perth hospital from head...
BBC
David Taylor: Skipton man who stabbed parents to death detained
A man who admitted stabbing his parents to death shortly before Christmas has been detained indefinitely. John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, were found with dozens of stab wounds at their Skipton home on 21 December 2021. David Taylor, 37, who has paranoid schizophrenia, denied murdering the couple but admitted...
BBC
Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh. Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January. The driver then allegedly drove directly...
BBC
Steven Davies manslaughter: Carrie McGuinness is jailed
A woman who killed her partner in a drunken fight has been jailed for more than 15 years. The body of Steven Davies, who was 39, was found at his home in June 2022, after he had been stabbed. His partner Carrie McGuinness, 35, of Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, admitted...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Idaho murders: Stained pillow and glove seized from Idaho suspect's home
A reddish-brown stained pillowcase and hair strands are among the items seized by the police from Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's apartment, according to an unsealed search warrant. Mr Kohberger was arrested last month for the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, and faces murder charges. Police are...
BBC
CPS: Officer gave information to organised crime groups
A former Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) employee passed sensitive material to organised crime groups. Rachel Simpson, from Newport, was working as a paralegal officer for CPS Wales when she committed the offences between 2016 and 2020. The 39-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and admitted to two counts of misconduct...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
BBC
Barnsley: Jail for burglar who dug up grave in jewellery search
A "habitual criminal" who dug up a woman's grave because he believed it contained valuable jewellery has been jailed for 15 months. Wayne Joselyn, 43, damaged Ethel Maud Goodwin's remains during the "depraved desecration" of her burial site at Barnsley's Carlton Cemetery. He had heard a "bizarre rumour" the grave...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Hampshire police officer rape case jury discharged
A jury in the trial of a police officer charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict. Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, after they met on Bumble.
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Lilia Valutyte stabbing: Murder trial may need to be delayed, court told
The trial of a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl may need to be delayed, a court has heard. Deividas Skebas, 23, is accused of stabbing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July last year. He had been due to stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 28...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Family of man 'killed by teens' call for law reform
The family of a man killed in Toronto after allegedly being 'swarmed' by eight teenage girls have called for his attackers to be publicly named. Ken Lee's family say authorities must be "tough on youth" and called for the Canadian law that governs youth criminal justice to be reformed. "Identities...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in pair sentenced after giraffe harassed
Two men have been sentenced after a break-in at a zoo, in which a giraffe was hit by a bottle and distress was caused to a tiger and penguins. Police were called to Marwell Zoo, in Hampshire, in February 2021 after video footage of the event was seen on social media.
Can victims of crime hope for justice from a crumbling system? | Yvonne Roberts
As every police force in England and Wales begins reviewing abuse allegations against its officers, the underfunded legal system is already buckling under a vast backlog
