Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López
Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka, Bucks Mutually Agree to Seek Trade for Forward at Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks and veteran big man Serge Ibaka are reportedly on the same page about finding a new home ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bucks and Ibaka have mutually agreed to seek out a trade partner.
Bleacher Report
Diamondbacks Name Ronnie Gajownik 1st Female Manager in High-A Minors
Ronnie Gajownik will be the first female manager at the High-A level for the Hillsboro Hops. The Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate, announced Gajownik's hiring for the 2023 season on Friday:. "I know that if my dad took me out of school on a Wednesday and we went to...
Bleacher Report
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals WR to Meet with Monti Ossenfort About Future
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to meet with new general manager Monti Ossenfort to "plot out the future," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Cardinals hired Ossenfort from the Tennessee Titans last week to replace general manager Steve Keim. The new GM's first task will likely be hiring a new head coach after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury, but determining Hopkins' future could be a major priority.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Pitching Rockets on 4 2nd-Round Picks for Eric Gordon
As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to search for more scoring, they are trying a unique approach in their pursuit of Eric Gordon. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks are trying to pitch the Houston Rockets on various scenarios that include four second-round picks to acquire the 34-year-old shooting guard.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Believed to Have 'Traction' in Texans HC Search
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be an early favorite to become head coach of the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. "People around the league believe he has traction in Houston," Fowler said of Ryans. "He played six years there, was a great player, played alongside J.J. Watt and others, well-respected."
Bleacher Report
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens
The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Willing to Move 1st-Round Pick, Take on Salary for Good Player
The Phoenix Suns are desperate for help ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and it appears the franchise could be aggressive in its approach to acquiring new players under incoming governor Mat Ishbia. Phoenix is willing to move a first-round pick and potentially take on salary long-term "for...
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
The Chicago Bulls are confusing. Just check their last seven games for the latest evidence of that. First, they reeled off three consecutive wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz. Then, Chicago dropped three straight, including losing to a Washington Wizards team without Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porziņģis and suffering a double-digit defeat to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, the Bulls poured in 132 points in a 14-point win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
WGAU
Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate.
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Raiders' Derek Carr Expected to Interest Saints, Commanders, Jets
The New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders and New York Jets are considered potential landing spots for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:. "Teams I talked to expect a variation of the Saints, the Commanders, the Jets to all inquire," Fowler reported. "And I'm told...
Bleacher Report
NBA 'Making Progress' on Midseason Tournament, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum Says
The NBA is "making progress" on adding a midseason tournament to the regular-season schedule in the future, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports last week. "We are making progress," Tatum said. "All of those discussions are positive. There's a lot of stakeholders, logistics that would have...
Bleacher Report
Why Texans Should Hire 49ers' DeMeco Ryans as HC amid Latest NFL Coaching Rumors
DeMeco Ryans was a Pro Bowl linebacker who played 10 seasons in the NFL, including his first six with the Houston Texans. Now, he's one of the hottest head-coaching candidates in the league this offseason. The 38-year-old, who has spent the past two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected to Want Veteran QB over Rookie in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan to target another veteran quarterback after moving on from Derek Carr this offseason. "Some executives who have had contact with Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels believe he's inclined to want a strong veteran around next season, not just a rookie passer," Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported.
