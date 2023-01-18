ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Rumors: Luis Arráez Traded to Marlins, Twins to Receive Pablo López

Luis Arráez broke through as a first-time All-Star for the Minnesota Twins last season, but he will attempt to make his next appearance on a different team. That's because Minnesota reportedly traded the second baseman to the Miami Marlins on Friday in exchange for pitcher Pablo López, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted there are "more" pieces in the trade, but Arráez and López are the headline names.
Diamondbacks Name Ronnie Gajownik 1st Female Manager in High-A Minors

Ronnie Gajownik will be the first female manager at the High-A level for the Hillsboro Hops. The Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate, announced Gajownik's hiring for the 2023 season on Friday:. "I know that if my dad took me out of school on a Wednesday and we went to...
DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals WR to Meet with Monti Ossenfort About Future

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to meet with new general manager Monti Ossenfort to "plot out the future," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. The Cardinals hired Ossenfort from the Tennessee Titans last week to replace general manager Steve Keim. The new GM's first task will likely be hiring a new head coach after the firing of Kliff Kingsbury, but determining Hopkins' future could be a major priority.
NFL Rumors: 49ers' DeMeco Ryans Believed to Have 'Traction' in Texans HC Search

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans could be an early favorite to become head coach of the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler:. "People around the league believe he has traction in Houston," Fowler said of Ryans. "He played six years there, was a great player, played alongside J.J. Watt and others, well-respected."
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bulls' Blueprint for 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

The Chicago Bulls are confusing. Just check their last seven games for the latest evidence of that. First, they reeled off three consecutive wins over the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz. Then, Chicago dropped three straight, including losing to a Washington Wizards team without Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porziņģis and suffering a double-digit defeat to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder. Then, the Bulls poured in 132 points in a 14-point win over the defending champion Golden State Warriors.
Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate.
NBA 'Making Progress' on Midseason Tournament, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum Says

The NBA is "making progress" on adding a midseason tournament to the regular-season schedule in the future, deputy commissioner Mark Tatum told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports last week. "We are making progress," Tatum said. "All of those discussions are positive. There's a lot of stakeholders, logistics that would have...
Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected to Want Veteran QB over Rookie in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly plan to target another veteran quarterback after moving on from Derek Carr this offseason. "Some executives who have had contact with Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels believe he's inclined to want a strong veteran around next season, not just a rookie passer," Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported.
