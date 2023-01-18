ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

New York Post

Elon Musk auctions off 600 Twitter items at HQ, including $16K bird

Elon Musk is cleaning house — literally. The Tesla billionaire is selling off furniture and other items from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in an unprecedented auction. More than 600 items of what have been labeled as “surplus corporate office assets” are up for sale and organized by auction firm Heritage Global Partners. The move comes months after laying off thousands of employees at Twitter, and then downsizing its headquarters. The social media platform, which Musk took over in October in a whopping $44 billion deal, has reduced its space by two-thirds at 1355 Market St. Among the items are a Twitter bird...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techaiapp.com

Elon Musk Auctions Off Neon Twitter Bird Sign for $35,000, Puts Office Furniture, Twitter Memorabilia on Sale

A neon Twitter bird for $35,000 (roughly Rs. 2,848,000), anyone? How about a used industrial kitchen mixer for a good price? Going once …. When Elon Musk wants to make a point, it can be pretty blunt. On the day he took over Twitter last fall, he walked in to the San Francisco company’s headquarters carrying a sink. He tweeted “let that sink in.” Get it?
The Verge

Twitter will stop forcing you onto its ‘For You’ timeline

Twitter’s next update should make it less insistent that you use the “For You” algorithmic timeline, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. He says the app will “stop switching you back to recommended tweets,” and remember if you left it on the reverse-chronological “Following” timeline or a pinned list.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
msn.com

Popular Bookstores, Including Barnes & Noble, Are Closing Locations, Starting Feb. 11

Slide 1 of 5: Bookstores are a haven for readers, with shelves overflowing with new stories to dive into and discover. But with many of us shifting to e-readers or ordering from online retailers, it's become that much more difficult for brick-and-mortar book shops to stay up and running. Across the country, bookstores continue to close locations, and even one of the largest chains in the U.S., Barnes & Noble, is not immune. Read on to find out which bookstores are closing, starting next month.READ THIS NEXT: Popular Discount Stores, Including Marshalls, Are Closing Starting Jan. 14.Read the original article on Best Life.
The Verge

Amazon is closing its AmazonSmile charity platform

Amazon is shutting down its AmazonSmile charity program next month. The closure coincides with a variety of cost-cutting efforts announced by the e-commerce giant that includes laying off thousands of employees. The AmazonSmile program functioned like an overlay for the standard Amazon site, allowing users to shop as normal, but...
Nick Davis

Utah couple made $150,000 selling wrapping paper online

The holidays are coming up fast. Many of us still have presents to wrap and place beautifully under the tree. Some of us spend too much time picking out the wrapping paper too. But what if you can’t find that perfect wrapping paper? Well, one Utah couple solved a problem that must have been needed. According to a Time article, Michael and Diana Stone started printing custom wrapping paper and selling it on Etsy. Diana’s father owns a printing company and a customer had asked for custom patterns for wrapping paper. Diana ran with it and suddenly a new side hustle idea was born.
UTAH STATE
PYMNTS

Digital-First Lab-Grown Diamond Retailer Vrai Brings Brand to Bergdorf, Saks and Beyond

Lab-grown diamonds are gaining ground with consumers and retailers as sustainability meets luxury online and in-store. If there’s one brand to watch, it’s VRAI (pronounced “vray” meaning “true” in French), which distills diamonds from carbon atomized in a plasma reactor and grows them into jewelry-grade gems. VRAI was acquired by Diamond Foundry in 2016 and operates as its own brand.
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar

Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
NJ.com

The best coffee makers to buy in 2023, according to reviews

There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee to get you going in the the morning, especially if you have a quality coffee maker to brew one. Coffee makers have evolved with the ability to make specialty brews in a range of strengths and temperatures. If you are in...

