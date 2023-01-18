Read full article on original website
St. Johns County teachers take hard line on pay
A group of St. Johns County teachers plans a show of solidarity to protest pay. It comes after negotiations between the teachers union and the district stalled because teachers said the raise that the district was offering wasn’t enough. Teachers are now planning what they call a “Work to...
Florida Ed Board OKs schoolbook rules
Florida school librarians and media specialists must now complete annual training on how to choose schoolbooks, under the rules the state Board of Education approved Wednesday at their meeting in Fernandina Beach. The new required training complies with a new state law that also makes it easier for the public to contest schoolbooks.
Gov. DeSantis looks to ban COVID-19 mandates; What’s Florida doing to protect natural resources?
Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on Florida lawmakers to permanently enact a number of bans on COVID-19 related mandates in the state. DeSantis announced his proposed legislation earlier this week at a news conference in Panama City Beach, where he shared the stage with a local dermatologist known for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on Twitter.
Florida college presidents condemn critical race theory
The State Board of Education heard full-throated support this week for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ disdain for teaching critical race theory. It came from the presidents of the state’s 28 community and state colleges. Speaking to the board on behalf of the presidents, Florida State College at Jacksonville President...
