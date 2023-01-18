Read full article on original website
City commission approves change orders for contractors on unfinished street projects
The Madison City Commission has taken another step in handling four unfinished water system improvement and reconstruction projects in the city. During their meeting this week, commissioners approved change orders and winter shutdown agreements for the three contractors for the four different projects. The change orders put in writing what commissioners had discussed last month with City Director of Engineering and Community Development Ryan Hegg and City Engineer Weston Blasius.
City considering options for next Restricted Use Site
The City of Madison will be exploring options for its next Restricted Use Site. City Administrator Jameson Berreth told Madison City Commissioners Tuesday that the current cell for the site is filling up, so a new cell will need to be constructed soon. The city’s Restricted Use Site is located on 446th Avenue, two miles west and a half mile north of Junius, and receives construction debris and old furniture. Berreth said that construction debris from the May derecho has been filling the site, reducing the life of the current cell, so the city will need to look at options for a new one.
Madison Police Chief testifies in Senate Judiciary Committee meeting
Three chiefs of police, including Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer, told the state Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state, and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working, with too little prison space and too few drug addiction rehabilitation resources.
DSU’s Karl Mundt Library patrons putting together world’s largest puzzle
Dakota State University’s Karl Mundt Library is currently working to put together the world’s largest puzzle. Mary Francis, Interim Director of the Library, first heard about the world’s largest puzzle available for purchase from Costco from fellow DSU employee Vickie Bird. The conversation inspired Francis to order...
Joan Groon
Funeral Services for Joan Christine Groon, will be 2:00 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Calvary Free Lutheran Church, with Pastor Arron Olson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Arlington City Cemetery under the direction of Johnson-Henry Funeral Home.
Madison Unable to Upset Sioux Falls Christian
Both Madison basketball teams fell to Sioux Falls Christian last night, with the girls losing 55-29 and boys losing 68-64. To start the night for Madison, Zoey Gerry was able to get on the board early with three of Madison’s five first quarter points, as the Bulldogs only trailed 8-5.
MCM Girls Win Back-to-Back Home Games
Earlier this week, the McCook Central/Montrose girls basketball team played in back-to-back home games, with the Fighting Cougars getting wins against Dell Rapids and Baltic. In the first game this week for MCM, Dell Rapids was able to get the early lead, scoring 12 points in each of the first two quarters to go into halftime up 24-17. With the Quarriers getting 12 more points coming out of halftime, they had a 36-28 advantage against the Fighting Cougars heading into the final quarter.
