The City of Madison will be exploring options for its next Restricted Use Site. City Administrator Jameson Berreth told Madison City Commissioners Tuesday that the current cell for the site is filling up, so a new cell will need to be constructed soon. The city’s Restricted Use Site is located on 446th Avenue, two miles west and a half mile north of Junius, and receives construction debris and old furniture. Berreth said that construction debris from the May derecho has been filling the site, reducing the life of the current cell, so the city will need to look at options for a new one.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO