jack1065.com
Senator Albert schedules local office hours for Calhoun and Kalamazoo county constituents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State Senator Thomas Albert has scheduled in-district office hours to meet with the public at two locations on Monday, January 30. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial District Library, 107 N. Main St. in Climax. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Pierce...
Eight local students receive Youth Social Justice Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners say their favorite meeting of the year comes when they get to hand out Youth Social Justice Awards. They did it this week, the same week the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are sponsored by eight businesses...
City of Kalamazoo to go red for American Heart Month
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.
VIDEO: Firefighters make dramatic rescue before train hits vehicle on tracks in Portage
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A man involved in a two vehicle crash that left his Jeep straddling railroad tracks in Portage Friday morning was rescued from his vehicle just before it was hit by a train. Around 6:20 a.m., the Portage Department of Public Safety was dispatched to...
