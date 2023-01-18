ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Eight local students receive Youth Social Justice Awards

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners say their favorite meeting of the year comes when they get to hand out Youth Social Justice Awards. They did it this week, the same week the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are sponsored by eight businesses...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

City of Kalamazoo to go red for American Heart Month

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo and various iconic landmarks are set to turn red during February to raise awareness of the Go Red for Women campaign. In an official proclamation of Friday, February 3 as “Wear Red Day,” Kalamazoo mayor David Anderson emphasized the importance of the community rallying to fight heart disease, which remains the number one killer of women worldwide.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy