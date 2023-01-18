ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

megadoctornews.com

Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team

McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

IDEA Public Schools ending Pre-K program

Parents with kids in Pre-K at any campus with IDEA Public Schools will have to find other options. Idea Public Schools announced Thursday their Pre-K program will end at the end of this school year. The Rio Grande Valley is one of only two areas in the state where IDEA...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students

A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Expedited U.S. Passport delivery service is set to increase

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A price increase for return overnight passport delivery will go in effect starting Monday. According to a news release from City of McAllen, the price increase by the U.S. Department of State will go from $18.32 to $19.53 for return overnight delivery starting Jan. 23.
MCALLEN, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors

After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Former sheriff honored with naming of administration building

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him. Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years. During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus

A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy, the district said. The threat was made through text and circulated throughout the school, district spokeswoman Brianna Vela said. The Harlingen Police Department and the...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Citrus Fiesta prepared to have the zest time

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission will host its annual Texas Citrus Fiesta Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. with a refreshing lineup. The Royal Coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Mission Event Center. At the event, guests can expect to watch the royals be coronated. At noon Jan. 28 in […]
MISSION, TX
sbnewspaper.com

SB resident heads to prison

BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
SAN BENITO, TX

