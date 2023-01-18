Read full article on original website
megadoctornews.com
Driscoll RGV Looking for Experienced Medical Personnel to Join Healthcare Team
McALLEN, TX – Driscoll Health System is looking for skilled medical staff to join the team at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Rio Grande Valley, currently being built in Edinburg. A Hiring Event for experienced Pediatric, Emergency, Surgery & Perianesthesia RNs and Certified Surgical Technicians, Radiographers, Child Life Specialists &...
KRGV
Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day
For the last decade, IDEA Public Schools has celebrated all their seniors who got accepted into a university or college. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Last week, IDEA announced to parents that the...
DHR Health Brownsville host free vaccine clinic
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday. The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway. The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic: Participants are asked to […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local lawmaker calling on the State to adjust the cost of living for retired teachers
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State Representative Terry Canales (D-40) is calling on the state to adjust the cost of living for retired teacher and to contribute more money to teacher’s retirement. “It shouldn’t be a vow poverty to become a teacher,” said Canales. Canales drafted House...
KRGV
IDEA Public Schools ending Pre-K program
Parents with kids in Pre-K at any campus with IDEA Public Schools will have to find other options. Idea Public Schools announced Thursday their Pre-K program will end at the end of this school year. The Rio Grande Valley is one of only two areas in the state where IDEA...
KRGV
Grupo Frontera performs for Edinburg Memorial School students
A group of Edinburg Memorial Middle School students were treated to a concert on Wednesday by Grupo Fontera. The local band has three hits on the Billboard Hot 100 right now, and the group's lead singer actually attended Memorial Middle School, which is why he accepted the principal's offer to perform.
This humane society is changing its name as its services expand beyond Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A no-kill shelter serving Harlingen is changing its name as its services continue to help pet owners across the Rio Grande Valley. If you hear mention of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society, don’t think it’s a newcomer to efforts to save pets in South Texas. Instead, the Humane Society of […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: A first look at Beethoven Early College High School, Vanguard’s newest campus
EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Guardian International News Service was given a guided tour of the Vanguard Academy’s newest campus by none other than its superintendent, Dr. Narciso Garcia. Beethoven Early College High School in Edinburg, Texas, has been open just a couple of weeks. Currently, around...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Expedited U.S. Passport delivery service is set to increase
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A price increase for return overnight passport delivery will go in effect starting Monday. According to a news release from City of McAllen, the price increase by the U.S. Department of State will go from $18.32 to $19.53 for return overnight delivery starting Jan. 23.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Harlingen invests $150,000 in small business grants
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is investing in small businesses through their revitalize Harlingen program that it provides local business owners up to $10,000 for exterior renovations. “It’s something that, you know, business owners feel comfortable because they, they’re saying we’re putting this out to you,...
KRGV
Pharr taquería receives increase in customers following viral social media post
A Pharr restaurant struggling to stay afloat is now seeing more customers after a social media post went viral. The owners of Mr. Pancho's Taquería Jalisco said they were thinking about closing their restaurant until their daughter made a plea on social media. "It was going to break my...
KRGV
Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville closing its doors
After nearly two centuries, one of the first schools to open its doors in the Rio Grande Valley is getting ready to close them for good. Officials at Incarnate Word Academy in Brownsville announced that a lack of money and enrollment is forcing the closure at the end of the current school year.
KRGV
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
District addresses alarm after video of school fight at Grulla High School
GRULLA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some residents and parents are expressing alarm this week on social media after a video began circulating, showing a fight between two Grulla High School students. One of the girls in the fight appeared to have been knocked unconscious as other students watch on and before a substitute teacher can been […]
The 10th annual McAllen Marathon photo gallery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run began early Saturday morning. The marathon was sponsored by L&F Distributors, Michelob Ultra, H-E-B, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the McAllen International Airport. Contestants from all over the Rio Grande Valley and parts of Mexico were up and going since in […]
Former sheriff honored with naming of administration building
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials and the law enforcement community honoring longtime Sheriff Omar Lucio by naming an administration building after him. Lucio passed away January 17 of last year, his law enforcement career spanned 60 years. During his time as Cameron County Sheriff, he acquired state-of-the-art mobile command units, crime lab units, […]
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
KRGV
Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus
A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy, the district said. The threat was made through text and circulated throughout the school, district spokeswoman Brianna Vela said. The Harlingen Police Department and the...
Citrus Fiesta prepared to have the zest time
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission will host its annual Texas Citrus Fiesta Jan. 26 through Feb. 4. with a refreshing lineup. The Royal Coronation will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Mission Event Center. At the event, guests can expect to watch the royals be coronated. At noon Jan. 28 in […]
sbnewspaper.com
SB resident heads to prison
BROWNSVILLE—A 22-year-old man, illegally residing in San Benito, has been ordered to federal prison following multiple convictions, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. Edgar Garcia-Torres pleaded guilty on July 28, 2022, to harboring undocumented individuals within the United States for commercial advantage and private financial gain, being an alien...
