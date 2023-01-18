Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill
North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
KNOX News Radio
GF school officials looking for a pool of money.
The Grand Forks School District is still searching for a fix to Central High School’s swimming pool. While the pool is in working shape moisture problems involving walls and ceilings have prevented its use for the past two years. The mitigation estimates top one-million dollars – a figure not yet budgeted.
KNOX News Radio
UND unveils new strategic plan
The University of North Dakota community gathered this afternoon (Friday) to launch a new strategic plan….or UND LEADS. The plan focuses on five strategic pillars: learning…equity…affinity… discovery…and service. UND Student Body President Faith Wahl says UND LEADS builds upon the rich legacy that started with...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
kvrr.com
Ramsey Co. attorney’s office reviews cases where former medical examiner testified, investigated
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s office is investigating dozens of cases involving the testimony or investigation of former medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee. Last week, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced his office was vacating the murder conviction of a man who was sent...
valleynewslive.com
Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community
MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
KNOX News Radio
Gunshot ends standoff near Mayville
One man is dead after a standoff with law enforcement near Mayville (ND) last night. The North Dakota BCI was attempting to serve a warrant at a rural residence when the individual barricaded himself inside. The Grand Forks Regional SWAT Team…UAS…and K-9 was called in to assist shortly after 3:00...
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
valleynewslive.com
Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
valleynewslive.com
One man dead following stand-off in rural Mayville
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a stand-off with multiple law enforcement agencies in Traill County Wednesday evening. Authorities say deputies, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security were attempting to serve a search warrant at a rural Mayville residence.
