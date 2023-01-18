ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KNOX News Radio

ND lawmakers consider senior freeze tax bill

North Dakota property owners who are over the age of 65 would qualify for a property tax freeze under a bill aired before a Senate Committee this week. Bill author Senator Curt Kruen of Grand Forks says it’s another way to help keep more seniors in their home upon retirement.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF school officials looking for a pool of money.

The Grand Forks School District is still searching for a fix to Central High School’s swimming pool. While the pool is in working shape moisture problems involving walls and ceilings have prevented its use for the past two years. The mitigation estimates top one-million dollars – a figure not yet budgeted.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

UND unveils new strategic plan

The University of North Dakota community gathered this afternoon (Friday) to launch a new strategic plan….or UND LEADS. The plan focuses on five strategic pillars: learning…equity…affinity… discovery…and service. UND Student Body President Faith Wahl says UND LEADS builds upon the rich legacy that started with...
GRAND FORKS, ND
US 103.3

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man found dead in Mayville remembered as pillar of local car collecting community

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A small Northern Valley community is in shock tonight after an hours-long stand-off ended with one man dead Wednesday evening. Agents from the North Dakota BCI and the Department of Homeland Security were serving a search warrant on a property at 239 Highway 18 SE, and were assisted by Grand Forks Police’s SWAT team, bomb squad, drone team and K9 units.
MAYVILLE, ND
KNOX News Radio

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man charged in multiple burglaries in and around Horace, ND

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for fleeing and reckless endangerment after a crash in late November is now facing several more charges related to burglaries in Cass County. Logan Glaser is charged with six counts of burglary and four counts of criminal mischief, in addition to...
HORACE, ND
valleynewslive.com

