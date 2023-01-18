Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Tybee Island restaurant week underway
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Our corner of Georgia is known for some amazing, unique foods. Taking the opportunity this week to showcase some old classics, and whip up some new favorites. Plenty of people come to Tybee Island for the beach in the summer, but what about for restaurants...
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry kicking off ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Feed the Hungry kicked off their year-long ‘Feed our City Empowerment Tour’ Saturday. Every third Saturday, Feed the Hungry will host a food distribution event just like this one in different places all over town. Organizers say at these events hundreds of people...
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
Krak Teet Community Conversation coming to Armstrong Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The first Krak Teet Community Conversation of 2023 is taking place next week. The event titled “Telling Our Story” will help kick off African American Ourstory month. Hosted by The Center for Africana Studies and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Center, the event will take place Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. […]
wtoc.com
Community Memory Event held to show collected items, capture memories of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today, the City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives Department and the Crusader Club hosting a Community Memory Event. They collected items like pictures, documents, and recipes. Residents could also record their voices to tell a story or describe an event. The director of Savannah’s Municipal Archives...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager with the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, brought Georgia for a visit to Morning Break. The humane society hopes to unite the 8-year-old with another family as quickly as possible.
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
wtoc.com
Learn to make a signature pasta dish with Frali Gourmet
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not everything we consider Italian food is actually Italian. But Franco Marra, the owner of Frali Gourmet in downtown Savannah, just returned from Italy and he is here to make an authentic dish from his homeland.
Feed the Hungry to kickoff monthly food giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community. Feed Our City kicks off this Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City). Members of the community can drive through to receive their free box of […]
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Home and Garden Show Cooking Stage Schedule
Nothing planned this weekend? Come see us at the Eat It and Like It Cooking Stage at the Home and Garden Show this weekend. We have lots of chefs and talent rolling through all weekend with some cooking tips and of course nibbles to share with our audience. Admission to...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police Department mourns the loss of mounted patrol horse Forrest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional goodbye Saturday for the Savannah Police Department. The mounted patrol unit held a memorial service for one of their horses put down last month after a battle with cancer. For members of SPD’s mounted patrol Sergeant Forrest wasn’t your typical police horse....
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
wtoc.com
Making gourmet popcorn on National Popcorn Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gourmet popcorn is their passion! That is, a properly popped kernel that’s been flavored with quality ingredients. For National Popcorn Day, Savannah Rae’s popped by Afternoon Break to share some tasty options for all of us to recreate.
wtoc.com
Local man combines his building and cooking skills to create outdoor kitchens for the community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you are looking to find items for your home a gift, or just something to eat, there is something for everyone at the Low Country Home and Garden Show. WTOC talked to some local vendors who say they feel grateful to share their products and knowledge with the community.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Dr. Samantha Brown
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Oftentimes, people will turn to chiropractic care as a treatment option to heal an injury or to seek out relief from discomfort, but one of the main goals of this form of preventative care is to promote overall health and wellbeing by strengthening the nervous system.
wtoc.com
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
wtoc.com
Friday last day to give Ga. DOT input on U.S. 280 construction
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to give your opinion on some roadway changes in the area of the Mega Site in Bryan County. There are some big changes coming to that area along I-16 in Bryan County, so if you drive by U.S. 280 at Highway 16, take some time to share your thoughts on the project.
wtoc.com
Meeting Manilow: Savannah band teacher talks about big night, big award from music icon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Savannah High you don’t have to look far to find people who haven’t been impacted by Reginald Mitchell. “He has done everything for us, outside and inside of school. He’s been a great mentor to all of us,” said senior Keshawn Dickson.
