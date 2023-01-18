ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert. Zone 3 plowing begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Zone 2 plowing begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Once plowing begins in a zone, all vehicles parked in that zone are subject to ticketing and towing. Furthermore, all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
Another day, another night of fog

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
