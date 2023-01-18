SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert. Zone 3 plowing begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Zone 2 plowing begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Once plowing begins in a zone, all vehicles parked in that zone are subject to ticketing and towing. Furthermore, all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO