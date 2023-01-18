Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktwb.com
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert. Zone 3 plowing begins at 8 a.m. Thursday, January 19. Zone 2 plowing begins at 8 p.m. Thursday. Once plowing begins in a zone, all vehicles parked in that zone are subject to ticketing and towing. Furthermore, all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
ktwb.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
ktwb.com
Another day, another night of fog
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Dense fog is quickly redeveloping this evening The Sioux Falls National Weather Service reminds drivers the fog may lead to slippery areas on untreated roads. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect into Sunday morning.
Comments / 0