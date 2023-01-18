Read full article on original website
Related
Blood feud: The journey from thrombosis to pulmonary embolism
Jeremy Orth found himself on Thanksgiving last year thankful to be alive. The morning of the day before Thanksgiving, he had let his dogs out and then passed out. His wife, a teacher who happened to have the day off for the holiday, had given him three chest compressions before the ambulance arrived. Once at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, a CT scan of Mr. Orth’s chest revealed a sizable blood clot, to which one professional reacted saying, “Oh my, that’s impressive,” Mr. Orth recalled. It was a pulmonary embolism, or a clogging of the arteries in the lungs by a blood clot.
Why the thyroid is one of the most important organs in your body
Think of a car engine. Its job is to convert fuel into energy. Without an engine working properly, the car wouldn’t be able to function. A thyroid, found at the base of a person’s neck, is similar to a car engine. The vital organ produces hormones that impact the metabolism of the cells and how the body operates. Thyroids produce two types of hormones, T4 and T3. Once T4 is produced, it is converted into T3, an active hormone. The thyroid has several effects on the body including blood pressure, cholesterol, body temperature, and the metabolism. It’s one of the most important organs in the body, and it’s effects extend beyond merely producing hormones. It can impact the overall health of an individual’s body.
Comments / 0