Think of a car engine. Its job is to convert fuel into energy. Without an engine working properly, the car wouldn’t be able to function. A thyroid, found at the base of a person’s neck, is similar to a car engine. The vital organ produces hormones that impact the metabolism of the cells and how the body operates. Thyroids produce two types of hormones, T4 and T3. Once T4 is produced, it is converted into T3, an active hormone. The thyroid has several effects on the body including blood pressure, cholesterol, body temperature, and the metabolism. It’s one of the most important organs in the body, and it’s effects extend beyond merely producing hormones. It can impact the overall health of an individual’s body.

