Pierre, SD

KELOLAND TV

Bill filings would change under Randolph plan

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City lawmaker is trying to change a state law. Republican Rep. Tony Randolph wants to stop the practice of legislative committees introducing bills for the governor, executive agencies and the chief justice. Randolph is vice chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus. The...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Noem trying to alleviate worker shortage with out-of-state licenses

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators are trying to pass legislation that will recognize out-of-state licenses for nearly every profession. “South Dakota’s economy has been booming, but our workforce has been experiencing some growing pains,” said Noem. “We still have 23,000 open jobs in the state, and this legislation will help us fill them.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Proposed Change for Drop Out Age

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Non-resident ATV fee moves forward in SD Legislature

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the coming days, the South Dakota Senate will debate whether non-residents should pay $50 for a decal that would allow them to operate their off-road vehicles on the state’s public roadways. The Senate Transportation Committee gave its support 6-0 to the plan Friday.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Gov. Noem announces pregnancy expenses bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced a bill Thursday that would provide for all pregnancy expenses to be covered by both parents. “Life begins at conception. Science proves this, and it’s why South Dakota is a strong pro-life state,” said Gov. Noem. “The responsibility to equally pay expenses related to pregnancy should also begin at conception. The gift of a child often comes with financial burden, and a mother should not have to take that on alone.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Noem misses weekly legislative press conference

PIERRE, S.D. - As speculation mounts that she may run for President in 2024, Governor Kristi Noem is continuing to avoid interacting with members of the local media. Thursday, Noem did not attend the regularly scheduled weekly press conference, after leadership from both political parties spoke. Typically, governors follow up on remarks from Republican and Democratic leaders each Thursday during the legislative session.
PIERRE, SD
kelo.com

Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem announces bill to preserve agriculture

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and legislators announced legislation to preserve agriculture. “Agriculture is by far our state’s largest industry, accounting for one out of every five jobs in South Dakota. We need to preserve it,” said Noem. “When agriculture operations are attacked with frivolous claims, it can delay development and increase costs for producers.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Kristi Noem and her socialist Republicans are stealthily socializing South Dakota society. Forward, comrades!

Can there be any doubt that the anti-socialist veneer painted over themselves by South Dakota Republicans is as phony as all get out?. Just take a look at some of the earliest initiatives coming out of the just-started legislative session. They’re rife with government-funded (aka socialist) programs intended to boost our sagging economy.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Housing for small towns, reservation school teachers hit by infrastructure hold-up

Teachers in Pine Ridge, workers in Deadwood and students in Madison were among those waiting longer for a place to stay because of a hold-up in workforce housing money last year. “Our members are waiting for these funds,” Denise Hanzlik of the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association told lawmakers. “We’ve lost one construction season already.” The […] The post Housing for small towns, reservation school teachers hit by infrastructure hold-up appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Nome Cancels One Redstone Law Contract

Since the beginning of her administration, Governor Kristi Noem has given lots of plum to the Redstone Law Firm of Sioux Falls run by her favorite South Dakota super-lobbyist Matt McCaulley. But Governor Noem kicked off this new year by canceling one of Redstone’s state contracts, its $39,000 contract to serve as legal counsel for the Office of the Governor:
SIOUX FALLS, SD

