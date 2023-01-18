ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Journal Inquirer

Windsor voters OK land sale to plaza owner

WINDSOR — Despite some vocal objections, voters at a town meeting overwhelmingly approved the sale and transfer of four town parcels of land along Broad Street to Mastriani Realty LLC for $142,266 on Tuesday, in support of downtown revitalization and a $25 million commercial and residential building project. Over...
WINDSOR, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull renews multi-family housing moratorium for fourth time

TRUMBULL — In what has become an annual occurrence, the Planning and Zoning Commission has once again voted to renew a moratorium on multifamily rental units. The commission recently voted 4-1 to extend the moratorium for the fourth consecutive year. With the extension, it is now set to expire Feb. 28, 2024.
TRUMBULL, CT
New Britain Herald

Business Connections of Berlin celebrates official launch

BERLIN – Business Connections of Berlin celebrated an official launch Wednesday night at Timberlin Golf Club’s restaurant, Remzi’s Par 4 the Course. Business owners and representatives from Berlin came together to form the organization in the wake of the pandemic, as an avenue to help each other and the community.
BERLIN, CT
pmq.com

How Tony Tolli Turned Modern Apizza into a New Haven Icon

At first glance, Antonio “Tony” Tolli’s origin story might seem a little backwards for the pizza industry. He was born in Plainville, Connecticut, and raised in Italy (instead of the other way around). But upon returning to his birth state, he earned his place in American pizza history all the same with the now-legendary Modern Apizza.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Celebrate National Southern Food Day at these CT spots

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Southern food may not be as popular in Connecticut as pizza and seafood, but you'll still find gems around the state serving craveable, soulful dishes. As National Southern Food Day comes up on Jan. 22, get your fill of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash

Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
iheart.com

New Britain Police Department NOW HIRING Lateral Police Officers

New Britain posted to Facebook this week announcing that they are hiring. As the City of New Britain continues to build, grow, and push forward on an impactful vision, so does the New Britain Police Department. Be part of this exciting time and experience the influence you can make!. Questions?
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Tractor-trailer strikes wires in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial tractor-trailer struck wires on a telephone pole in West Hartford on Friday morning. The crash took place on New Britain Avenue, according to a Tweet from the West Hartford Police Department. New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue while first […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT

