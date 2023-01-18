ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edisto Island, SC

Colleton County Council Meeting Notes

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Colleton Council met for its monthly meeting. Recently elected and sworn-in council members Scott Biering and Jimmy “Bubba” Trippe were in attendance. With the new changes in board members, Councilman Steven D. Murdaugh was elected to serve as the new chairman, and Councilman Phillip M. Taylor, Sr. was elected to serve as the new vice-chairman.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Bank, Hilton Head’s Beer Garden, Opening Soon

The brewery and restaurant complex will bring economic growth and new entertainment opportunities this spring. Watterson Brands is pleased to announce The Bank, a 13-million-dollar investment at 59 Pope Ave., will open to the public later this spring. The 17,000 square foot former Bank of America building turn brewery, beer garden and restaurant complex will include indoor and outdoor seating, Side Hustle Brewing Company craft brews on tap and available in cans to-go, outdoor activities including a family zone and band shell, a merchandise shop, and four dining options: Taco Bills, Bank Burgers, Pizza Co., and Benjamin’s seafood truck. Additional beverage and dining options will be located on the exterior of the main building to provide customers an enhanced experience.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Additional Parking Opportunities Available

Colleton Parking Management, LLC a new local parking management company has entered into an agreement with “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” to manage different parking lots in Walterboro. “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” owner Mark Wysong states “We are offering solutions to the upcoming traffic congestion in light of the Murdaugh trial and upcoming events such as the rice festival and any in the future designed to bring tourism into our area that will need reliable parking so that our local business and community can function with an increase in visitors.”
WALTERBORO, SC
Murdaugh’s defense and prosecution teams

On Monday, Jan. 23 the jury selection process will begin for the highly anticipated murder trial scheduled for former South Carolina attorney, Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, who has been formally disbarred from practice. Murdaugh comes from a prominent family in the Lowcountry that has practiced law for multiple generations.
WALTERBORO, SC
Parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 sponsored the 35th annual MLK parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The MLK Parade Marshal was Reverend Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. Robinson is a former...
WALTERBORO, SC
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Lowcountry African American Cultural Arts Festival

February is Black History Month, and a group of concerned citizens has chosen to celebrate this month by coordinating the “Lowcountry African American Cultural Arts Festival.” During the festival we will recognize gifted and talented artists in the Lowcountry who embrace the African American culture. Several artists and...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

