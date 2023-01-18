Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit News
Ex-associate dean violated misconduct rules at 'Gatsby Gala,' MSU records show
An investigation found a former Michigan State University faculty member violated the school's policies on relationship violence, sexual misconduct and Title IX while "heavily intoxicated" at an annual business gala students and professors attended last spring, The Detroit News has learned. Sexual harassment claims were filed to MSU's Resolution Office,...
Detroit News
Trieu: Late-rising offensive tackle visits Michigan State
At the start of December, Chimdy Onoh was unknown on the national radar and happily committed to Old Dominion. Rutgers offered the offensive tackle on Dec. 4, Onoh’s first Power Five offer and one that made him re-think his recruitment. Before long, he would have more to think about as Syracuse, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan State would offer before the end of the month.
Detroit News
Man accused of shooting 19-year-old out on bond, victim's family 'very upset'
Detroit — A 22-year-old man accused of choking and shooting a 19-year-old Trenton girl last month at a Detroit gas station is now out on bond, upsetting the teen's mom who calls the decision "egregious" and unfair to victims. Torrion Hudson of Detroit ― who is accused of choking,...
Detroit News
Detroit woman, 25, charged with stealing mail in Troy
A Detroit woman accused of stealing mail from Troy residents has been charged, police said Thursday. Khaira Howard, 25, was charged Thursday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth various amounts, two counts of possession of stolen financial transaction devices and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
Detroit News
AG: Detroit man sentenced for stealing $20,000 from Comerica Bank accounts
Pontiac — A Detroit man has been sentenced for obtaining people's Comerica account numbers and stealing more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Kevin Adolph, 27, worked with a Comerica Bank teller in Novi, Britnie Miah, to get customers' account numbers and...
Detroit News
Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial
Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
Detroit News
Ex-assistant prosecutor accuses Lucido of retaliation, sues under whistleblower law
A former Macomb County assistant prosecutor is suing Macomb County and Prosecutor Peter Lucido, asserting he was fired in retaliation after reporting sexual harassment as well as gender, racial and disability discrimination during a county investigation, according to a new lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court. Joshua Van Laan was...
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
Detroit News
Detroit firefighter faces drug charges in Macomb County, officials say
A Detroit firefighter has been disciplined and is facing charges in connection with allegedly selling drugs in Macomb County, authorities confirmed Friday. Detroit city officials did not name the firefighter but said he was the suspect Sterling Heights police announced Friday they had taken into custody. "Over the past month,...
Detroit News
MSU's oldest house gets a modern makeover. Take a look inside
East Lansing — For more than 15 years, the oldest house on Michigan State University’s campus sat unoccupied, despite its legacy of being the residence of the school president and a gathering place for the MSU community. Then, in 2019, former MSU President Samuel Stanley moved into Cowles...
Detroit News
Police search for 18-year-old in connection with New Baltimore bank robbery
— Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down an 18-year-old Macomb Township man connected to a bank robbery this week in New Baltimore. New Baltimore police are currently looking for Jacob Robert Edwards and have identified him as a person of interest in the Tuesday robbery, they announced in a news release Wednesday.
Detroit News
Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills
Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
Detroit News
Family of Flint security guard killed at Family Dollar over mask mandate says justice 'served'
On the same day her husband's killers were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Latryna Sims declared in all capital letters on an online fundraising page: "JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED." Sims' husband, Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine from Genesee County, was working as a security guard at...
Detroit News
Suspect sought in death of woman found in Pittsfield Twp. dead
A man sought in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot Thursday was found dead Friday, Pittsfield Township police said. Investigators said Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was a suspect wanted in connection with the death of Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth and had been considered armed and dangerous.
Detroit News
Mother charged in 2022 fatal drowning of 4-year-old son in Ingham Co.
Meridian Township — A woman was charged this week with second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 drowning death of her 4-year-old son, police said. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 34, was arraigned Wednesday in 55th District Court in Mason on the charge, according to police and court records. A judge set her bond at $75,000 and scheduled her next court date for Feb. 7, 2023.
Detroit News
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system
It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
Detroit News
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities
Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
Detroit News
Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township
A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student. Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook...
Detroit News
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title
DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
