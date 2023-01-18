ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ex-associate dean violated misconduct rules at 'Gatsby Gala,' MSU records show

An investigation found a former Michigan State University faculty member violated the school's policies on relationship violence, sexual misconduct and Title IX while "heavily intoxicated" at an annual business gala students and professors attended last spring, The Detroit News has learned. Sexual harassment claims were filed to MSU's Resolution Office,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Trieu: Late-rising offensive tackle visits Michigan State

At the start of December, Chimdy Onoh was unknown on the national radar and happily committed to Old Dominion. Rutgers offered the offensive tackle on Dec. 4, Onoh’s first Power Five offer and one that made him re-think his recruitment. Before long, he would have more to think about as Syracuse, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and Michigan State would offer before the end of the month.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit woman, 25, charged with stealing mail in Troy

A Detroit woman accused of stealing mail from Troy residents has been charged, police said Thursday. Khaira Howard, 25, was charged Thursday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property worth various amounts, two counts of possession of stolen financial transaction devices and driving with a suspended license, according to authorities.
TROY, MI
Detroit police seek suspect in aggravated assault

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with an aggravated assault this month on the city's east side. The suspect and a 64-year-old man exchanged words in the parking lot near Prince Liquor in the 9900 block of Gratiot around 7:53 p.m. Jan. 4, investigators said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
AG: Detroit man sentenced for stealing $20,000 from Comerica Bank accounts

Pontiac — A Detroit man has been sentenced for obtaining people's Comerica account numbers and stealing more than $20,000 from their bank accounts, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. Kevin Adolph, 27, worked with a Comerica Bank teller in Novi, Britnie Miah, to get customers' account numbers and...
DETROIT, MI
Murder charge for Detroit man dismissed, sole witness unavailable for trial

Detroit — A first-degree murder charge against a Detroit man was dismissed this week because the only witness in the case was not available on the day the jury trial was set to start, according to prosecutors. Matthew Williams-Brockman, 26, was originally facing first-degree murder and three weapons charges,...
DETROIT, MI
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit firefighter faces drug charges in Macomb County, officials say

A Detroit firefighter has been disciplined and is facing charges in connection with allegedly selling drugs in Macomb County, authorities confirmed Friday. Detroit city officials did not name the firefighter but said he was the suspect Sterling Heights police announced Friday they had taken into custody. "Over the past month,...
DETROIT, MI
MSU's oldest house gets a modern makeover. Take a look inside

East Lansing — For more than 15 years, the oldest house on Michigan State University’s campus sat unoccupied, despite its legacy of being the residence of the school president and a gathering place for the MSU community. Then, in 2019, former MSU President Samuel Stanley moved into Cowles...
EAST LANSING, MI
Police search for 18-year-old in connection with New Baltimore bank robbery

— Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down an 18-year-old Macomb Township man connected to a bank robbery this week in New Baltimore. New Baltimore police are currently looking for Jacob Robert Edwards and have identified him as a person of interest in the Tuesday robbery, they announced in a news release Wednesday.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Police probe tainted marshmallows found in Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a string of incidents involving tainted marshmallows found in the city with tack nails or fishing hooks embedded. The pieces were placed in the front yards of homes near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane near 14 Mile and Farmington roads in the last eight months, the department said in a statement.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Suspect sought in death of woman found in Pittsfield Twp. dead

A man sought in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in a parking lot Thursday was found dead Friday, Pittsfield Township police said. Investigators said Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was a suspect wanted in connection with the death of Andrea Grant, 50, of Plymouth and had been considered armed and dangerous.
CLARE, MI
Mother charged in 2022 fatal drowning of 4-year-old son in Ingham Co.

Meridian Township — A woman was charged this week with second-degree murder in connection with the 2022 drowning death of her 4-year-old son, police said. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 34, was arraigned Wednesday in 55th District Court in Mason on the charge, according to police and court records. A judge set her bond at $75,000 and scheduled her next court date for Feb. 7, 2023.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Finley: Freezing deaths indict system

It wasn't a crack in the system that Monica Cannady and her family fell through. It was a huge, gaping crevice in our ability to protect the mentally ill from themselves. Cannady and two of her children plunged into that gap on the frigid night of Jan. 13, freezing to death as they slept in a Pontiac field. They had only sweatshirts and bed sheets to protect them from temperatures that dipped into the 20s. A third child, a 10-year-old daughter, woke up and ran to a neighboring home to report her mom and brothers were dead.
PONTIAC, MI
Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City. The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities. “The continued expansion of our network to more than...
DETROIT, MI
Teen dies in crash with school bus in Highland Township

A Highland Township teen was killed Thursday after turning left in front of a school bus, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Officials Friday identified the victim as Jordan James Shenberger, 16, a Lakeland High School student. Huron Valley Schools confirmed Shenberger's death in a post on its official Facebook...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
DeJuan Rogers gets head-coaching job after guiding Belleville football to state title

DeJuan Rogers was named head football coach at Belleville by the school’s athletic director Joe Brodie on Thursday. “Based on the experience and rapport that Coach Rogers has with the kids and the program combined with his coaching skills and the outstanding job he did in the interim during the state championship run, we feel he is the best fit to lead our program next year and years to come,” Brodie said.
BELLEVILLE, MI

