KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
Fayetteville School District places rezoning process on hold
The Fayetteville School District places its rezoning process on hold until it gets a new superintendent.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Restaurant news: Boulevard Bread Co., Fayetteville Beer Works, Pesto Cafe, and more
It has been way too long since we rounded up some restaurant news for y’all. Here’s is what we know about places that have recently opened, closed, or are planning to open soon in Fayetteville. Boulevard Bread Company. A well-loved bakery and restaurant that got its start in...
Former Jefferson Elementary bought by local nonprofit
The old Jefferson Elementary School building is about to have a new future after the Fayetteville Public School District sold the building to a local non profit. However, some community members have a lot of concerns about the future of the building.
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Cave Springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $263K in taxes
The former general manager of several Northwest Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty to evading over $263,000 in federal taxes.
News On 6
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
KHBS
Cold tonight, with rain chances possible this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says it's cold tonight and quiet to start the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday with rain chances for some of us.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
This Train Car Restaurant in Oklahoma is Historic & Delicious
This historic restaurant in S.E. Oklahoma has some of the very best home cooking you can find in the entire Sooner State. Enjoy an unforgettable meal inside a real train car that was once a part of the Kansas City Southern Railway. Known for its incredible and elegant design and its epic menu of tasty eats and treats.
Clarksville teen dies in Johnson County crash
A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Soap opera aside, Enos can add juice to Hogs’ coaching staff
Sam Pittman comes off as a fun-loving, gregarious guy in his media appearances. You know that’s not an affectation because of how well liked he is by former players, friends, and others that know him well. However, there is another side of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ head football coach that’s...
Fort Smith program helps low-income residents with utility bills
A Fort Smith program is helping low-income residents with their utility bills.
KHBS
2 men shot near Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
Social Media Post Leads To Vian School Lockdown And Man's Arrest
A man is in jail accused of making threats that forced a Vian school to go on lockdown as a precaution. Hunter Craighead was arrested at his home in Fort Smith and will be brought back to Sequoyah County. The superintendent said as soon as he was notified of the...
Sentencing scheduled in $100 million COVID fraud case
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a Lavaca man who pleaded guilty to COVID-related fraud charges involving over $100 million.
