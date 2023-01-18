ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival

LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
LINCOLN, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas set for big Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
News On 6

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Cold tonight, with rain chances possible this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says it's cold tonight and quiet to start the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday with rain chances for some of us.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Interactive Radar | 7-Day River Valley Forecast | 7-Day Northwest Arkansas Forecast. This content...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Z94

This Train Car Restaurant in Oklahoma is Historic & Delicious

This historic restaurant in S.E. Oklahoma has some of the very best home cooking you can find in the entire Sooner State. Enjoy an unforgettable meal inside a real train car that was once a part of the Kansas City Southern Railway. Known for its incredible and elegant design and its epic menu of tasty eats and treats.
HEAVENER, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

Soap opera aside, Enos can add juice to Hogs’ coaching staff

Sam Pittman comes off as a fun-loving, gregarious guy in his media appearances. You know that’s not an affectation because of how well liked he is by former players, friends, and others that know him well. However, there is another side of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ head football coach that’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

2 men shot near Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — Two men were shot near Poteau on Tuesday, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry. Law enforcement found the two men just after noon at a home on Riverbend Road. Helicopters brought both men to hospitals. Derryberry did not know their conditions. Derryberry believes the two...
POTEAU, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy