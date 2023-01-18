Read full article on original website
NME
Deerhoof announce first album in Japanese, ‘Miracle-Level’
Deerhoof have announced they’ve recorded their first all-Japanese album, titled ‘Miracle-Level’. The American outfit – fronted by Japanese singer Satomi Matsuzaki – announced the new album on Wednesday (January 18), sharing that it will arrive on March 31 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Not only is...
The FADER
Song You Need: Andy Shauf is waiting for your call
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Andy Shauf is a master at capturing the tragedy in the minutiae of human interactions. His recent records include 2016’s The Party, in which every track is sung from the perspective of a different guest at a casual gathering, each of them spilling the mopey contents of their soul over cheap drinks and cigarette smoke; 2020’s The Neon Skyline, a similar concept set in a bar but more focused this time on a single sad sack pining away over a lost love named Judy; and 2021’s Wilds, which is free of the previous two records’ constraints but returns to the Judy saga at several points nevertheless, as if Shauf is unable to fully detach himself from the microdramas of his past characters.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?
In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
Popculture
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Bryan Kohberger's Server Reveals What Was Memorable About His Order—Reports
Two of the University of Idaho murder victims worked at a restaurant that Kohberger went to but it is not clear if they had contact with him during his visits.
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine
How Brian May broke a golden guitar recording rule during the tracking of Queen's debut album
The guitarist talks disrupting conventional approaches to recording in the early '70s in a new interview with Total Guitar. Throughout their illustrious career, Queen have penned some of the world’s most enduring rock music, but they didn’t do so without bending the rules and questioning conventional approaches to writing and recording along the way.
This is Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album covered in the style of Limp Bizkit, My Chemical Romance, Oasis and more
Steve Welsh tackles Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album in the style of 12 different artists, and the results are ridiculously impressive
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
Karen Jonas Breaks Free on Gothic ‘Rock the Boat’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Karen Jonas weaves an irresistible rhythm on her new song, "Rock the Boat." It's a gothic swirl of liberation and possible menace, an inexorable pull of tides as the narrator urges us to swim against them. The track is just the first taste of her sixth album, The Restless, out on March 3.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk
Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set
Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon — one of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023. The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on...
Meet the 6 New Couples Joining ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4
Meet the six new couples featured on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 who are all uprooting their lives and moving countries for the sake of love.
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
David Byrne’s Disco Musical, ‘Here Lies Love,’ Coming to Broadway
Here Lies Love, a disco-inspired musical written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will arrive on Broadway this summer. The immersive show — in which both the cast and the audience are on their feet — focuses on the life of Imelda Marcos, a grandiose figure who served as the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
Sam Gendel Announces R&B-Inspired Album Cookup, Shares 112 Cover: Listen
Jazz artist Sam Gendel has announced a new album called Cookup, comprising reimagined versions of R&B songs by 112, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, All-4-One, Soul 4 Real, Beyoncé, Joe, Erykah Badu, Mario, SWV, and Boyz II Men originally released between 1992 and 2004. It’s due out February 24 via Nonesuch. Check out his cover of 112’s “Anywhere” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello below.
