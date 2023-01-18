The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Andy Shauf is a master at capturing the tragedy in the minutiae of human interactions. His recent records include 2016’s The Party, in which every track is sung from the perspective of a different guest at a casual gathering, each of them spilling the mopey contents of their soul over cheap drinks and cigarette smoke; 2020’s The Neon Skyline, a similar concept set in a bar but more focused this time on a single sad sack pining away over a lost love named Judy; and 2021’s Wilds, which is free of the previous two records’ constraints but returns to the Judy saga at several points nevertheless, as if Shauf is unable to fully detach himself from the microdramas of his past characters.

