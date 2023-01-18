ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Deerhoof announce first album in Japanese, ‘Miracle-Level’

Deerhoof have announced they’ve recorded their first all-Japanese album, titled ‘Miracle-Level’. The American outfit – fronted by Japanese singer Satomi Matsuzaki – announced the new album on Wednesday (January 18), sharing that it will arrive on March 31 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Not only is...
The FADER

Song You Need: Andy Shauf is waiting for your call

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Andy Shauf is a master at capturing the tragedy in the minutiae of human interactions. His recent records include 2016’s The Party, in which every track is sung from the perspective of a different guest at a casual gathering, each of them spilling the mopey contents of their soul over cheap drinks and cigarette smoke; 2020’s The Neon Skyline, a similar concept set in a bar but more focused this time on a single sad sack pining away over a lost love named Judy; and 2021’s Wilds, which is free of the previous two records’ constraints but returns to the Judy saga at several points nevertheless, as if Shauf is unable to fully detach himself from the microdramas of his past characters.
Country Thang Daily

Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?

In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Guitar World Magazine

How Brian May broke a golden guitar recording rule during the tracking of Queen's debut album

The guitarist talks disrupting conventional approaches to recording in the early '70s in a new interview with Total Guitar. Throughout their illustrious career, Queen have penned some of the world’s most enduring rock music, but they didn’t do so without bending the rules and questioning conventional approaches to writing and recording along the way.
Consequence

Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk

Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
Pitchfork

Sam Gendel Announces R&B-Inspired Album Cookup, Shares 112 Cover: Listen

Jazz artist Sam Gendel has announced a new album called Cookup, comprising reimagined versions of R&B songs by 112, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, All-4-One, Soul 4 Real, Beyoncé, Joe, Erykah Badu, Mario, SWV, and Boyz II Men originally released between 1992 and 2004. It’s due out February 24 via Nonesuch. Check out his cover of 112’s “Anywhere” featuring Meshell Ndegeocello below.
