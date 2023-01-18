Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Dennis Quaid joins cast of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’
Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Western drama, "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," will feature a familiar face and place.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past
Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with embattled congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims for its cold open tonight while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. Related Story Aubrey Plaza Recalls NBC Page Roots In ‘SNL’ Monologue With Surprises From Joe Biden & Amy Poehler Related Story Bill Maher On The Horror Show That Is The New House Of Representatives: "The Zombies Are In The Mall" Related Story 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Makes Out With Chloe Fineman As She Prepares Impressions For Hosting Debut – Watch The sketch aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Who's that girl? Everyone in Madonna's tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna's "Celebration Tour" went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: "You think people would come to that show?"
Comments / 0