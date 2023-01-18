ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past

Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with embattled congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims for its cold open tonight while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. Related Story Aubrey Plaza Recalls NBC Page Roots In ‘SNL’ Monologue With Surprises From Joe Biden & Amy Poehler Related Story Bill Maher On The Horror Show That Is The New House Of Representatives: "The Zombies Are In The Mall" Related Story 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Makes Out With Chloe Fineman As She Prepares Impressions For Hosting Debut – Watch The sketch aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who's that girl? Everyone in Madonna's tour announcement video as ticket sales start

Ticket sales for Madonna's "Celebration Tour" went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: "You think people would come to that show?"

Comments / 0

Community Policy