Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Dorchester Paws looks to help pets remain with their owners in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is hosting a community pet day today, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Dorchester County residents. The event will be at 175 McQueen Blvd., Summerville. Only Dorchester County residents may attend. All residents must pre-register and be approved before attending.
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
abcnews4.com
Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
abcnews4.com
4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison
COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
abcnews4.com
Fire breaks out at Solmax warehouse in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.
abcnews4.com
'Smash and Grab' spree concerns Daniel Island residents
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are calling this a first for Daniel Island. Officers said nearly two dozen cars were broken into at the Wharf 7 Apartment complex this week. Detectives believe the suspects were looking for firearms. "People leave everything in their cars, including weapons, and...
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
wpde.com
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
abcnews4.com
Steve LaPrad gives first comments since departure from Fort Dorchester High School
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Fort Dorchester High School head coach Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. LaPrad was the head football coach at Fort Dorchester High School for nearly 20 years. He was the Lowcountry's longest-tenured high school football coach until the Dorchester District 2 (DD2) announced his resignation on Jan. 18.
abcnews4.com
Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
abcnews4.com
Over 100 detention deputy openings at Charleston County Sheriff's Office
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office has 109 openings for detention deputy positions. Current CCSO staff is still being required to work overtime due to the vacancy. CCSO has a total of 306 detention deputy positions. As mentioned in the tweet above pay has increased which...
abcnews4.com
Police: Bluffton man sold fentanyl from his home
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has charged a Bluffton man for selling and distributing fentanyl. According to the sheriff's office, Rocky Diablo Gadson, 41, was arrested by deputies on Jan. 20. He is charged with the sale and distribution of Schedule II narcotics, sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a sale, and unlawful conduct towards a child.
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
abcnews4.com
CPD releases photos of persons of interest in hotel thefts
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is seeking public assistance in identifying two female persons of interest in hotel room thefts. The CPD released photos of the two women in a media advisory on Jan. 19. Police say the women are persons of interest in thefts...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies victim of ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday. Jarnaro Carlos Middleton, 65, of Johns Island, died from a gunshot wound at 2569 Gibbs Rd. on Jan. 14, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.
abcnews4.com
SC Association for Blind and Visually Impaired receives $10k grant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Unum Social Justice Fund awarded a $10,000 grant to support the Associated for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) low-vision occupation therapy program. The grant allows ABVI to provide comprehensive skills training for blind adults, the visually impaired, or have a progressive eye condition...
abcnews4.com
New McDonald's location in Summerville to host grand opening on January 21
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A new McDonald's in Summerville has opened its doors. The Jedburg McDonald's, which is owned and operated by local business owners Jim, Sarah, and Ryan Booth, is hosting a grand opening on January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be various activities...
abcnews4.com
Hunter Graham wins 2023 Charleston County School District Spelling Bee
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, the Charleston County School District Spelling Bee returned to being an in-person event. This year the event was held at Burke High School and Hunter Graham was declared the winner. Over the last few years, the spelling bee contest has been hosted online...
Comments / 0