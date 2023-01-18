ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Police return stolen kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Siamese kitten stolen from Dorchester Paws on Thursday was returned to the shelter by Summerville police on Friday morning. Dorchester Paws says SPD got the Siamese kitten named Walker back from the person who took him. 'Walker' was expected to go to his forever...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

4 Lowcountry 'pillowcase bandits' sent to prison

COLLETON COUNTY — Four men who allegedly burglarized Lowcountry homes on weekdays and then sold the merchandise at swap meets and flea markets on the weekends have been sent to prison. The "Pillowcase Bandits," given their name by law enforcement, reportedly carried stolen items from homes in pillowcases. Brandon...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Fire breaks out at Solmax warehouse in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to a large fire at the Solmax warehouse the morning of Jan. 21. At 2:19 a.m., the fire department announced units were operating at a commercial fire at the manufacturer's warehouse just outside of Kingstree. Over 100 large rolls of plastic were burning outside the main storage facility and there were several fires inside the storage facility.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'Smash and Grab' spree concerns Daniel Island residents

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are calling this a first for Daniel Island. Officers said nearly two dozen cars were broken into at the Wharf 7 Apartment complex this week. Detectives believe the suspects were looking for firearms. "People leave everything in their cars, including weapons, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Driver injured in Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Police: Bluffton man sold fentanyl from his home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has charged a Bluffton man for selling and distributing fentanyl. According to the sheriff's office, Rocky Diablo Gadson, 41, was arrested by deputies on Jan. 20. He is charged with the sale and distribution of Schedule II narcotics, sale and distribution of narcotics within the proximity of a sale, and unlawful conduct towards a child.
BLUFFTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD releases photos of persons of interest in hotel thefts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is seeking public assistance in identifying two female persons of interest in hotel room thefts. The CPD released photos of the two women in a media advisory on Jan. 19. Police say the women are persons of interest in thefts...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Association for Blind and Visually Impaired receives $10k grant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Unum Social Justice Fund awarded a $10,000 grant to support the Associated for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ABVI) low-vision occupation therapy program. The grant allows ABVI to provide comprehensive skills training for blind adults, the visually impaired, or have a progressive eye condition...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy