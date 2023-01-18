Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Twitch streamer horrified after accidental nudity shown on stream
Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline
A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in a High-Wire Adaptation of the Viral New Yorker Short Story
Like most viral internet obsessions heralded as evidence of the zeitgeist, Kristen Roupenian’s “Cat Person” was more cultural litmus test than anything else. The short story, published in The New Yorker during the winter of 2017, was met with almost vertiginous levels of fanfare and debate. On one side: applause for Roupenian’s blunt portrayal of 21st-century dating, which mirrored the confessional verve of a New York Magazine “Sex Diaries” column. On the other: eye-rolls directed at the hype machine, criticisms aimed at the writer’s style, complaints filed from offended parties. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: "Medical Incident" Causes Stir on Main...
Ubisoft is developing a new Ghost Recon, says insider
Ubisoft has been going through somewhat of a rough patch as of late. You have to admit, it’s been a while since they released a major hit. They were relatively absent at last year’s Game Awards, except for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’s win. After a...
‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
‘M3GAN,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Get Clever Spoofs in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies
“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on recent TV and movie hits on Saturday, with cleverly-executed skits from “M3GAN,” “The White Lotus” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” livening up the selection of material. “M3GAN” star Allison Williams made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing a trailer for the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, celebrating the doll’s status as a gay icon on NBC’s Jan. 21 broadcast. The trailer — featuring both host Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman as the doll — declares the movie is a hit with audiences, including captivated one demographic most of all: gay men. “It’s like ‘Bros,’ but for gays,”...
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
Joel sneaks less in The Last Of Us show because '55-year-olds can't crouch' that long
HBO’s The Last of Us is already a roaring success, even after just one episode. The series promised to be a faithful retelling and that’s evident to see - although a few classic moves from the game have been omitted. The Last of Us is currently the highest-rated...
Sony is finally leaving the PlayStation 4 behind
The PlayStation 4 era was good to us. It spawned Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End but alas, all good things must come to an end. The transition into the...
Gotham Knights is free to download and play for a limited time
In our review, we said that Gotham Knights is "a first-rate Batman game despite not really featuring Batman at all" and if you're curious about how Rocksteady Games pulled that off, then the game is free to play now. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. Gotham Knights faltered out of the gates...
The Last Of Us premiere had a killer cameo fans are only just spotting
The Last of Us will feature Ellie and Joel's original actors at a later point in the show, however, fans are floored to find out that there's a fateful cameo in the first episode that has apparently gone unnoticed til now. Spoilers follow, so head on out now if you're...
Original Power Rangers to reunite for Netflix anniversary special
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once and Always reunites members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast for a celebratory special episode to take on an enemy from their past. Airing on Netflix, the cast comprises Walter Emanuel Jones (original Black Ranger Zack), David Yost (original Blue Ranger Billy), Catherine...
The Last Of Us co-creator approves Abby casting from fans
We’re only one episode into The Last of Us, but fans are already wondering how the adaptation of Part II will be tackled if the show ends up getting a second season. At the time of writing, season two hasn’t been officially confirmed, but it seems very likely given the popularity that the series has garnered so far that it’s going to happen at some point. This raises the big question - who’s going to play Abby?
Christopher Judge will never stop campaigning to play Kratos in the God Of War series
The Last of Us might be the TV talk of the town for now, but there are plenty more video game adaptations on the way. Amazon is currently in the process of developing a God of War TV series based on Santa Monica Studios’ norse saga which includes both God of War and God of War Ragnarök.
JK Simmons is down for Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire
J. K. Simmons' portrayal of the cranky Jonah J. Jameson in Sam Raimi's set of Spider-Man movies is legendary and his performance has seen him voice the character time and time again. When he showed up in Spider-Man: Far From Home, this spelled the possible return of the reporter that...
The Last Of Us viewers agree Nico Parker's Sarah was absolutely incredible
Spoiler warning: this article contains big spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us. Please, go watch it if you haven’t already. To the surprise of no one who’s familiar with the original game, the first episode of The Last of Us was a sobfest, and Nico Parker, the English actress who took on the heartbreaking role of Sarah Miller, was a huge part of it.
Hogwarts Legacy insider leaks how long the game takes to beat
According to a leak, Hogwarts Legacy is brimming with things to do and people to see in an enormous map, and different houses will have different experiences and different ways to progress the main storyline. It's important to take this information with a pinch of salt, but it is intriguing.
Hogwarts Legacy's story will be different depending on which House you choose
If you’re a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S owner, the final countdown to Hogwarts Legacy has begun. That being said, it’s a game many have chosen to boycott. JK Rowling’s transphobic comments in recent months have left many Wizarding World fans feeling alienated by the author and so have chosen to step away from the franchise.
Halo fans watching The Last Of Us are wondering why their game's adaptation was so bad
With over two years in development, suffering dropouts from significant collaborators and obstacles out of the pandemic, The Last of Us was awaited with bated breath by its fans. Fortunately, the first episode has been a huge success and now considered to be one of the best adaptations of a game ever.
