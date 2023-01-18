Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
TMZ.com
Rep. George Santos Denies Drag Queen Past After Ex-Friend Posts 2008 Photo
7:39 AM PT -- George Santos addressed the reports, saying the drag queen claims are "categorically false." He said, "the media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted or fazed by this." Rep. George Santos has yet...
Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones
Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
TMZ.com
Rep. George Santos Admits to Dressing in Drag, Denies Being a 'Queen'
Rep. George Santos did, in fact, dress in women's clothing as a young man -- but don't go calling him a drag queen now ... 'cause he's still rejecting that label, it seems. The newly-elected New York congressman touched down in the Big Apple Saturday on a flight from D.C., and sure enough ... the media was there to greet him, peppering him with questions about his many scandals and apparent lies -- including the drag thing.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
TMZ.com
Julie Chrisley Not Getting Treatment, Despite Sentence to Medical Center
Julie Chrisley serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has nothing to do with any health-related issues, TMZ has learned ... despite heavy speculation about why she was moved there last minute. Sources close to the Chrisleys tell TMZ ... Julie's move to FMC in Lexington is not...
TMZ.com
Bryan Kohberger Dined at Restaurant Where Idaho Victims Worked
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger grabbed a bite or 2 at a restaurant where 2 of the slain students worked, and he did so not long before the murders were committed ... according to a former employee. The restaurant's called Mad Greek, and the ex-staffer -- who wasn't identified --...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
TMZ.com
Carole Baskin's First Husband Still Missing Despite Resurfaced Interview
The feds finding Carole Baskin's first husband alive is all the buzz on the internet -- but that would be news to local authorities, who tell TMZ they haven't heard from the feds, and still consider Don Lewis missing. Here's the deal ... Twitter users started chirping Wednesday when a...
Law student's family says he went missing after visiting NYC gay bar
A New York City law student has been missing for nearly two weeks, and his brother said his last known location was a gay bar in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Jordan Taylor, 29, a first-year law student at the City University of New York, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 8, according to his brother and the New York City Police Department.
TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin to Be Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
10:17 AM PT -- Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says Alec Baldwin is being charged as both an actor and a producer on the movie ... she says he pulled the trigger as the actor, and had a duty to make sure the set was safe as a producer.
Key dates in discovery of classified records tied to Biden
Key dates related to the discovery of classified documents tied to President Joe Biden, based on statements from the White House, the president, his attorneys, and Attorney General Merrick Garland:. — Jan. 20, 2017: Biden’s two terms as vice president to President Barack Obama end. — Mid-2017-2019: Biden periodically...
TMZ.com
Brian and Bryan Names Drop in Popularity Amid Laundrie, Kohberger Crime Stories
The names Brian and Bryan are now the male version of Karen ... because those names are plummeting in popularity, and the switch appears to be tied to 3 notorious owners of the monikers. Admittedly, this would be rock bottom on the list of alleged crimes committed by Bryan Kohberger,...
TMZ.com
'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in Gun Case
Lil Meech, the star of 50 Cent's "BMF" TV series, is off the hook in his Florida gun possession case ... and TMZ has learned it was all just a mix-up involving luggage. Here's what happened ... Meech was arrested in December at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after TSA agents spotted a 9MM in a carry-on bag he put through the security scanner.
TMZ.com
Don Lewis Family Triggered, Traumatized by Resurfaced Report He's Alive
Don Lewis' family says they're being re-traumatized simply because someone just discovered a nearly 18-month-old, unproven report claiming Carole Baskin's missing first husband is alive and chillin' on a beach. Jack Smith, spokesperson for the Lewis family, tells TMZ ... Don's daughters firmly believe he's dead, and it's been extremely...
