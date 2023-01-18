The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO