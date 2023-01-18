Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJCL
Dry to start the weekend but Sunday will be a wet day
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The last day of the workweek will be nice. There will be lots of sunshine today with some high clouds throughout the afternoon. The highs are going to be cooler than yesterday but still above average. Highs are going to be in the upper-60s to near 70˚.
wtoc.com
Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
wtoc.com
All lanes of DeRenne Avenue open after construction on collapsed sewer line
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All three eastbound lanes of DeRenne Avenue are officially back open. This all comes after a sewer line collapsed back on Jan. 2. The City of Savannah made an announcement earlier in the week that the expected reopening was mid-day on Friday. According to the Georgia...
Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light
The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
wtoc.com
Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
wtoc.com
Friday night high school hoops action: Beach boys, Woodville-Tompkins boys, and Calvary girls stay undefeated in region play. New Hampstead ousts BC in OT.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are in the thick of high school basketball regional play and plenty of games with meaningful implications went down on Friday night. Beach stays at the top spot in 3A Region 3 after defeating Calvary, 63 to 65, in overtime. The Calvary girls took care...
WJCL
New sponsor partnership will keep popular Savannah running event around a while
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One of Savannah’s more popular running events will be sticking around for a while, thanks to new sponsorship. Brooks Running will be another sponsor of the Publix Savannah Women’s Half Marathon and 5K for the next three years. As part of the partnership with...
No expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway
Grice Connect continues to receive questions regarding what seems to be an expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parkway, which was designed as a bypass for traffic around the city, was opened in 2008. It was designed to dead end at Hwy. 301 North on the east side and Hwy. 80 West on the west side of the city.
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. “It’s a little disheartening when the response to something like this could be more to hopefully negate it […]
Feed the Hungry to kickoff monthly food giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community. Feed Our City kicks off this Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City). Members of the community can drive through to receive their free box of […]
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
WJCL
Update: Missing 77-year-old man found safe in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4 p.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia. According to the Savannah Police Department, George Porter, 77, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on the...
wtoc.com
‘It’s city wide:’ Savannah working to collect more than $2 million in outstanding code compliance fines
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of blighted property owners in the City of Savannah owe nearly $2.2 million. That’s up more than half a million since WTOC Investigates reported on the issue last year. The City of Savannah is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture, but there...
WJCL
Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
Garden City PD searching for missing teen
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. Karianna Williams, 16, was last seen on Jan. 19 in the Tristan Townhomes area in Garden City. Williams is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
wtoc.com
Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
GSP investigating crash, vehicle fire on Hwy 204 near Hwy 17 exit
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Hwy 204 at the Hwy 17 exit is now open. Previous story Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash and vehicle fire on Highway 204 at the Hwy 17 exit. Traffic on Abercorn Street is closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue. […]
Comments / 0