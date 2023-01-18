ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Dry to start the weekend but Sunday will be a wet day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The last day of the workweek will be nice. There will be lots of sunshine today with some high clouds throughout the afternoon. The highs are going to be cooler than yesterday but still above average. Highs are going to be in the upper-60s to near 70˚.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Romantic wine weekend getaway in Glennville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Looking for a romantic wine weekend getaway? You can find a full-service farm winery just an hour away from Savannah in Glennville. A couple said that they own one of the oldest farms in Georgia. They shared the story of how they got started with WTOC and said that it’s not just about the wine, but the land’s history.
GLENNVILLE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Talmadge Bridge project in Savannah gets green light

The Georgia Department of Transportation is moving forward with its first project involving a new contracting option the General Assembly authorized two years ago. The State Transportation Board voted Thursday to proceed with a plan to replace the cables on the Talmadge Bridge in Savannah and raise the structure to more easily accommodate cargo ships calling at the Port of Savannah. The work will be done without closing the bridge to traffic, at an estimated cost of $150 million to $175 million.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzi’s opening new location on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzi’s in Savannah is getting ready to expand to Tybee Island. Folks with Tybee Island Main Street say what this means is that Tybee has become a place where people want to do business. They say the island had 6 million visits last year and any time a new business opens it adds to the overall experience people have when they come here.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Fire extinguishes vehicle fires on East Jones Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish two vehicle fires in Savannah Friday afternoon. According to the Savannah Fire Department, around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the fire in an apartment garage on 304 East Jones Street. Firefighters found two vehicles on fire. As some crews worked to extinguish it, others ensured no […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

No expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway

Grice Connect continues to receive questions regarding what seems to be an expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parkway, which was designed as a bypass for traffic around the city, was opened in 2008. It was designed to dead end at Hwy. 301 North on the east side and Hwy. 80 West on the west side of the city.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Feed the Hungry to kickoff monthly food giveaway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community. Feed Our City kicks off this Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City). Members of the community can drive through to receive their free box of […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 77-year-old man found safe in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4 p.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia. According to the Savannah Police Department, George Porter, 77, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Bananas say no thank you to $1 million ticket offer

SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you’re a business and were offered $1 million, would you turn it down?. Well, that’s exactly what the Savannah Bananas did. “And it was an easy decision for me," said Jesse Cole, Savannah Bananas owner. "It was a definite no.”. Savannah Bananas owner...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Garden City PD searching for missing teen

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. Karianna Williams, 16, was last seen on Jan. 19 in the Tristan Townhomes area in Garden City. Williams is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Faulty speed camera raises questions in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This month marks the start of the first full semester the Savannah Police Department (SPD) will use speed cameras to enforce the speed limit across 10 school zones citywide. And, they said they plan to add more than a dozen new cameras soon, 16 in all.
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy