ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Financial Wellness Month: Tips on how to save on insurance policies

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fP5Xj_0kIlZmqN00

The Ohio Department of Insurance is urging Ohioans to review their insurance protections as a part of January’s Financial Wellness Month.

The department released tips to consider when reviewing insurance policies.

“Completing an insurance review and evaluating different insurance products presents opportunities to potentially lower your insurance expenses while also making sure you have insurance coverage that aligns with your financial protection needs,” Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French said.

The department gave the following thoughts to consider:

Homeowners Insurance

  • Your choice of coverage limits, deductible amounts, and endorsements impacts how much you pay.
  • Major home improvements may impact your property value and insurance amount to properly insure your home. Report them to your agent.
  • Flood insurance is typically not included in standard homeowners and renters policies and has to be purchased separately.

Auto Insurance

  • Review your deductible amounts for comprehensive and collision coverages. Raising or lowering this amount can affect your premium.
  • If your liability insurance, which pays for injury or damage you cause, is too low you may be legally exposed for any damages above your liability limits.
  • If you are driving less, let your agent know. It could lower your premium amount.

Health Insurance

  • Check your insurer’s provider lists to be certain your doctors, specialists, and hospitals are still covered by your policy.
  • Make note of co-pays and co-insurance amounts for in-network and out-of-network providers to be prepared for possible out-of-pocket costs.
  • After receiving Explanation of Benefits information following medical care, verify if your insurance benefits were correctly applied to your in-network and out-of-network deductible and your out-of-pocket maximum costs.

Life Insurance

  • Evaluate the different types of life insurance. Changes in the areas of marriage, divorce, children, loans, employment, or retirement may mean life insurance alterations.
  • Certain life events can be a reason to increase or decrease benefits, adjust certain policy features such as insured riders or interest-bearing options, and to update beneficiaries.
  • Review your annual statement to verify if your current premium meets or exceeds the policy’s costs. Your annual statement also provides information on your outstanding loan amounts. This may affect your cash value or death benefit and interest credited to the policy’s cash value.

Finally, the department encouraged residents to “carefully read your insurance policies and consider engaging an insurance agent in your review,” a spokesperson said. “And don’t forget to inquire about discounts for bundling insurance products with the same company, being a good driver, long-time customer, senior citizen, and/or a member of the military.”

Consumers with insurance questions can contact the Ohio Department of Insurance at 800-686-1526 and consumer.services@insurance.ohio.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Ohio bans invasive species of pear tree

OHIO — Ohio this month became the first state to ban the sale of ornamental Callery pear trees, also known as Bradford pear trees. It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant the trees in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 Minnesota brothers investigated in TikTok gambling scheme

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in the state's casinos. Court filings this week indicate the state Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division is investigating allegations that an Edina man and his younger brother have been collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching TikTok, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. State law prohibits placing bets on behalf of someone else. No one has been charged so far.
EDINA, MN
WHIO Dayton

4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY — Four of the five inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail have been arrested in Ohio, according to authorities. Aaron Wade Sebastian, 30, Kelly McSean, 52, Lujuan Tucker, 37, Michael Wilkins, 42, and Dakota Pace, 26 escaped Tuesday night from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.
FARMINGTON, MO
WHIO Dayton

Defendant: God issued threat to Kansas lawmaker through me

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — A man told jurors Thursday that a death threat he made against U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner came from God, prompted by the Kansas Republican ignoring concerns about sorcery, wizards, extraterrestrials and a war for people's souls. Federal prosecutors say Chase Neill, 32, from...
KANSAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked off his second term on Saturday, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state's most vulnerable children. Lee, a Republican, took the oath of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WHIO Dayton

Change of plea hearing postponed for man accused of killing woman in her Park Layne house in 2021

CLARK COUNTY — A change of plea hearing has been postponed for a Clark County man accused of killing his estranged girlfriend in her Park Layne home. The hearing for Noel Coles Jr., 49, which was scheduled for Friday morning, was canceled due to a power outage at the courthouse, according to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll. It is unknown when it will be rescheduled.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie

HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
HONOLULU, HI
WHIO Dayton

Body found in vehicle after multi-county police pursuit

LONDON, Ky. — A West Virginia woman’s body was found in a car with a Florida man after he was arrested by state police following a chase in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police said a trooper tried to stop a car driving carelessly on Interstate 75 south just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. In a news release, KSP said the suspect’s vehicle stopped when troopers activated lights and sirens, but when the troopers approached the car, the driver sped away.
LONDON, KY
WHIO Dayton

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado

DENVER — Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has gone against large opponents during his career, but his latest foe was one big cat. Wolfe, who played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and appeared in Super Bowl 50, posted the photograph on his Instagram account on Thursday. Wolfe, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches and played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, was nearly engulfed by the big cat in the photo he posted.
DENVER, CO
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
152K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy