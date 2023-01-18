Read full article on original website
Millions in Harrison County (West Virginia) infrastructure projects underway with ARPA funds
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure projects are currently underway or in the planning stages in Harrison County as municipalities and public service districts spend their American Rescue Plan Act funds. A majority of the funds will be spent on water, sewer and...
Jalisa Lashae Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pittsburgh-area woman who served time for a federal drug con…
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
Carr's strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, while Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday.
Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia
WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
Fairmont Senior wins big at Marion County Swim Championships
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday’s Marion County Swim Championships, held at Fairmont State University, belonged to Fairmont Senior on both the boys and girls sides. The Polar Bears won all but a few events on their way to capturing the boys team title with 108 points and the girls title with 228. North Marion was the boys runner-up while East Fairmont captured second place on the girls side.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Tre Mitchell Kedrian Johnson Texas Postgame 1/20/23
West Virginia's Tre Mitchell and Kedrian Johnson admit confusion on defense and lack of communication is leading them to more losses, such as the one against Texas. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please...
WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
WVU hopes TCU win a new start
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
Boulden hits 7 3s as Hawks rout Blue Devils
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as South Harrison boys basketball defeated St. Marys 58-33 on the road Saturday to win the St. Marys Invitational. Boulden also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Noah Burnside scored 16 points...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23
West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
