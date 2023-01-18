ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, WV

WVNews

WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Carr's strong 2nd half lifts No. 7 Texas over West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas to a 69-61 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, while Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday.
AUSTIN, TX
WVNews

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lewis County, West Virginia

WESTON, WV — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her in the death of her 3-month-old child. Krista Brunecz has been charged with the felony offense of death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other person by child abuse. If convicted, Brunecz could be imprisoned in a state correctional facility for a period of 15 years to life.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior wins big at Marion County Swim Championships

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday’s Marion County Swim Championships, held at Fairmont State University, belonged to Fairmont Senior on both the boys and girls sides. The Polar Bears won all but a few events on their way to capturing the boys team title with 108 points and the girls title with 228. North Marion was the boys runner-up while East Fairmont captured second place on the girls side.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU returns to Morgantown for annual alumni game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. Sunday’s matinee marks the 22nd all-time meeting between WVU (12-5, 3-3 Big 12)...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU hopes TCU win a new start

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Riddle: When is the end also the beginning?. Answer: Right now, West Virginia’s basketball team believes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Boulden hits 7 3s as Hawks rout Blue Devils

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as South Harrison boys basketball defeated St. Marys 58-33 on the road Saturday to win the St. Marys Invitational. Boulden also had eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Noah Burnside scored 16 points...
SAINT MARYS, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball DerMarr Johnson 1/20/23

West Virginia assistant coach DerMarr Johnson details the events that led to his transition from playing to earning his college degree to getting into coaching, first at Cincinnati and now at WVU. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
MORGANTOWN, WV

