Some big changes are coming to Jacksonville-area music venues in the next year or so, with a new concert hall coming to town and major renovations planned at two others. Construction should begin in 2023 on a new venue in the Rail Yard District west of downtown and large renovation projects are planned at the Florida Theatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that will force each to close down for several months.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO