FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay CountyZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville manZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
BBQ & Bacon Fest returns to Clay County FairgroundsZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Mobility fee for new developments proposed for Green Cove SpringsLauren FoxGreen Cove Springs, FL
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
City Council takes on hate speech; mayor’s race heats up; investigating the ‘sheriff’s circle’; JME DJ session
Less than a week after the towering image of a cross and swastika were projected onto the CSX Transportation building Downtown, the Jacksonville City Council will have two emergency bills to review Tuesday night to fight similar actions. Both bills say the same thing. The first, filed Monday by Councilwoman...
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31. Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake Gordon,...
It's time to request vote-by-mail ballots for March election
Do you want the convenience of voting by mail in the spring? You'll need to ask for a ballot, even if you've gotten one before. If you're in Duval County, the Supervisor of Elections Office must get your request for a mail-in ballot, along with certain information, by 5 p.m. March 11.
68 jobs affected as St. Vincent's Riverside ends maternity care
Ascension has notified the state that 68 jobs will be affected by its decision to end maternity care at its St. Vincent’s Riverside hospital. The affected jobs include 62 registered nurses, with 28 in labor and delivery, 14 in the neonatal intensive care unit and other associated nursing positions along with six other positions.
USS Orleck could move to new home by March 31
The USS Orleck, docked outside the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville hotel, could move to its new home by March 31. The Jacksonville Downtown Investment Authority board this week advanced a 10-year licensing agreement for the nonprofit operator of the Orleck to move the ship to Pier 1 at the Shipyards — farther east along the St. Johns River, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record, a WJCT News partner.
Big changes coming to Jacksonville's concert venues
Some big changes are coming to Jacksonville-area music venues in the next year or so, with a new concert hall coming to town and major renovations planned at two others. Construction should begin in 2023 on a new venue in the Rail Yard District west of downtown and large renovation projects are planned at the Florida Theatre and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall that will force each to close down for several months.
Jacksonville's airport among Florida's worst for seized guns
Jacksonville's airport had the state's highest rate of confiscated guns last year, during a record year for weapon seizures nationwide, according to new federal data. Here's how Florida's busiest airports stacked up in 2022, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration:. Jacksonville International Airport: 2.6 million passengers, 73 guns...
Florida Ed Board: Title IX shouldn't apply to trans students
In lockstep with the priorities of the Republican governor who appointed them, the Florida state Board of Education on Wednesday approved new training for school staff on how to choose books; signed off on the position that federal protections don’t extend to transgender students; and heard from the state’s college presidents, who promised enthusiastic compliance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “anti-woke” curriculum mandate.
Bygone Jax Trailer
The city of Jacksonville turned 200 in 2022, but how much do Jaxsons really know about their city’s history? Bygone Jax: Our Unsung History, a podcast from WJCT Public Media, highlights some of the lesser known or little explored stories from the River City’s past. In our first...
