WSB Radio

Rybakina beats No. 1 Swiatek to reach Australian Open QF

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina eliminated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek in straight sets Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time. The 22nd-seeded Rybakina used her big serving to unsettle Swiatek and got the better of their baseline exchanges to win...

