Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
North Central Health Care announces new managing director of community programs
North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka. Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
WBAY Green Bay
Sign in backyard is the subject of a legal fight in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is hearing from residents - and attorneys - after demanding some families take down a particular yard sign. The sign expresses opposition to the rezoning of an area around Shattuck Middle School and has become a the subject of a legal fight.
radioplusinfo.com
1-19-23 marsy’s law for wisconsin
Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is partnering with the Fond du Lac County District Attorneys Office and ASTOP to highlight crime victims’ rights. Red silhouettes were on display Tuesday outside the Fond du Lac city-county government center to spread awareness of Wisconsin’s nearly three year old constitutional amendment. State director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, Nela Kalpic, says the silhouettes are a reminder of the importance of advocating on behalf of survivors. “And really highlight what rights are available to victimsif they find themselves becoming a victim of crime and help educate them and encourage them to ask questions,” Palvic told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Eight individual silhouettes wewre on display featuring a different crime victim right provided under the law, such as the right to privacy and the right to be heard.
Wisconsin DA's Difficult Decision: Leaving Understaffed Office to Preserve Justice
Lady Justice- the ancient Roman goddess Justicia- is represented by a woman with a blindfold in order to signify impartiality. While Justice may be blind- retirements and resignations, combined with the lack of applicants, has created a situation where the one remaining District Attorney Kurt Klomberg had to step down- leaving "the blind to lead the blind."
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
wtaq.com
Hospitals Seeing A Spike In Cases Of Strep Throat
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recently issued an advisory about a surge in strep throat in kids ages 5 to 15. But adult are able to get the virus as well. Local hospitals, including ThedaCare, have seen the number of strep cases...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Explains What to Do if You Accidentally Call 911
What are you supposed to do when you accidentally call 911?. It’s a problem many people have when they get a new cellphone or smartwatch, as those devices have the ability to call 911 without being unlocked. Some have even accidentally placed that call while the phone was in...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
NBC26
Recognizing Wisconsin's cheesemakers on National Cheese Lovers Day
FREMONT (NBC 26) — Wisconsin is undoubtedly known for its quality dairy products. There were 2,500 cheese factories across the state in the 1930s, and that number currently sits at 150 factories. Despite the decline, food quality has improved, and small family-owned cheese factories are still able to make a profit, but it's not easy work, especially with record-high inflation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
wapl.com
Probe underway into Winnebago County supervisor’s media posts
OSHKOSH, WI — Social media postings by a Winnebago County supervisor result in an investigation. County Board Chair Thomas Egan explains what led up to the probe. “It has come to my attention, in which I’ve seen it already, that some of the inappropriate postings by a county board supervisor has appeared in connection with the Winnebago County board meeting agenda, ” Egan said. “This matter is being investigated by an independent, outside source. Yes, we do know about it and it is being handled at this time. I just wanted to let you know.”
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
wiproud.com
Three Wisconsin teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash, alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin cities declare snow emergencies with winter weather looming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Southern Wisconsin cities are already bracing for the heavy snowfall predicted overnight for some parts of the region. Recent models indicate between 4″ and 7″ of snow for the areas around La Crosse, Prairie du Chein, and Wisconsin Dells. Those projected totals fall, however, as one moves to the southeast, with less than an inch expected around Janesville.
