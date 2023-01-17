News Releases

High school students who will be a junior or senior during the upcoming school year can apply now through April 2 to represent their ward as a member of the 2023-2024 Youth Council.

The nine-month program will kick off in August. Public, private, and homeschool students interested in learning more about government are encouraged to apply.

“Youth Council gives some of our brightest young people an opportunity to connect with the civic life of our community,” said Mayor David Holt. “This is an investment because we know these young people will one day become better citizens and perhaps even city leaders because of their experience.”

Youth Council members will learn first-hand about Oklahoma City government. They'll see how government works and take part in addressing issues through meetings, seminars and more.

Eighteen youth councilors, two from each of Oklahoma City’s eight wards and two at-large, will be selected based on their application and interview. The appointments will be made by Mayor Holt and City Council members.

To qualify, the applicant must be a resident of Oklahoma City, have at least a 3.00 GPA, provide two letters of recommendation and demonstrate an interest in government and community service.

Youth Council of Oklahoma City is sponsored by the City of Oklahoma City and is jointly administered by the City and Youth Leadership Exchange of Leadership Oklahoma City.

Applications can be completed online at www.lokc.org/ylx.

For more information, contact Alex Roller at (405) 463-3340.

