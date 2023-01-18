Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
wearegreenbay.com
Catalytic converters stolen off of six U-Haul trucks in Green Lake County
(WFRV) – Multiple U-Haul trucks were missing their catalytic converters after six trucks in Green Lake County had them stolen. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, between the evening of January 9 and the morning of January 12 two U-Haul trucks at AEC Island had their catalytic converters cut off. Then four days later, four additional U-Haul trucks had their catalytic converters taken.
wearegreenbay.com
Three teens involved in single-vehicle deadly crash in Fond du Lac Co., alcohol a factor
TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One 16-year-old is dead and another faces life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Fond du Lac County early Saturday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on January 21 at 3:25 a.m. on Golf Course Drive near Taft Road in the Township of Taycheedah.
WBAY Green Bay
Maintenance Alert: Major road work projects under way in northeastern Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announces state highway maintenance work in Northeast Wisconsin and associated traffic impacts. Brown County (ramp closure) Maintenance crews will be repairing guardrail on the southbound I-43 off-ramp to WIS 57 on Friday, January 27 from 1 to...
WISN
'Absolutely crazy': Wind turbine in Dodge County collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. "The one...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind turbine malfunction in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One of the wind turbines at Butler Ridge Wind in Dodge County malfunctioned on Monday, Jan. 20. NextEra Energy said that no one was injured. The company officials believe this incident is isolated since turbine malfunctions are rare. As a quality-control measure, NextEra Energy will investigate...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Gabriel Davis Pedahel, 23, Chilton, 2nd degree sexual assault of a child on 4/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for four (4) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) No contact with N.P.; 4) Comply with sex offender registry and rules; 5) No unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of incidental contact and contact at agent’s discretion; 6) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing 01-18-2023 by 5:00 p.m.; 7) Four (4) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court; 8) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample.
939thegame.com
Name Released in Portage County Death Investigation
TOWN OF LINWOOD, WI (WSAU) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 57-year-old man found dead in a submerged vehicle on Sunday. He’s been identified as Vince Kluck. Officers say he was found dead in the vehicle after someone reported a possible crash in a pond along Robin Lane.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR issues new PFAS-based consumption advisories across the state
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced new PFAS-based consumption advisories for multiple areas in the state. According to the DNR, several fish species in Lake Wausau, Marathon County, and the Stevens Point Flowage, Portage County, are part of the advisory. Elevated levels of PFOS...
Union: Energizer planning to close facilities in Portage, Fennimore
PORTAGE, Wis. — Energizer has told workers at its plants in Portage and Fennimore it plans to close both facilities in the next year or two, according to a union representing nearly 600 workers at the plants. In a statement Thursday, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it is fighting the plans to close the facilities and move some operations...
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
wapl.com
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-41 NB in Appleton, crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on I-41 northbound in Appleton has cleared. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes are back open to motorists traveling in the area. There is no update on...
radioplusinfo.com
1-17-23 high speed chase-fdl county
Nobody was injured and a Milwaukee man is in custody following a high speed chase in Fond du Lac County. The chase started shortly after 12:30am Tuesday after a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of County Highway B. The chase continued on 151 southbound, Hickory Street, and back onto 41 and Highway B ending when sheriff’s squad cars were able to block the vehicle. The suspect, a 26 year old Milwaukee man, was on probation for hit and run causing injury and first degree reckless endanger safety – use of a dangerous weapon, and had an active warrant. He is being charged with felony fleeing/eluding and criminal resisting and receiving citations for failing to stop at a stop sign, speeding, operating with a suspended driver license, improper plates, and possession of marijuana. The pursuit covered a distance of approximately 9.5 miles.
hometownbroadcasting.com
1/19/23 Church Steeple Fire South of Lomira
Fire damaged the steeple of a church south of Lomira Wednesday night. Officials with St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church say a passerby saw the flames and called in the fire. The fire was contained to the steeple of the church and there was no damage to the inside of the church. The cross and top portion of the steeple will have to be replaced. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire at N9910 State Highway 175. No one was injured during the blaze. The cause of the fire is being determined, but the cross at the top of the steeple was lighted so it may have been electrical in nature. (Photos courtesy St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church-Facebook).
Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
