Man found shot to death at East Memphis hotel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death at a hotel in East Memphis Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said officers responded to a shooting at a Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Kirby Parkway around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, they said a 36-year-old man was already dead at the scene.

It’s unclear if that man was shot inside or outside of the hotel.

Memphis Police have not released any information about the person responsible for this man’s death.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.