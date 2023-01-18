Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Kamal. is the Rising London Musician Turning Heartfelt Memories into Beautiful Melodies
Now we’re in 2023, the Coronavirus pandemic feels like a lifetime ago. But despite life being brought to a standstill during this period, many UK creatives refused to slip into a state of inertia. For musicians, that time of existence was arguably one of the most difficult and confusing...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
hypebeast.com
Feng Chen Wang Looks to Ancient Chinese Traditions for FW23
Feng Chen Wang returned to French grounds yesterday to present her latest deconstructed creations on the runway, taking inspiration from the concept of community and the union of life’s beautiful moments. This season, the Chinese-born, London-based designer took notes from traditional Chinese practices, reflecting several across her signature design style.
hypebeast.com
Champion Drops Mini-Documentary to Celebrate REBORN by HoMie Capsule
Champion once again joined forces with Australian social enterprise HoMie as well as BETA By STH BNK’s Future From Waste Lab to develop a limited edition capsule collection through HoMie’s circular sub-brand, REBORN. The three-way collaboration highlights the global sportswear brand’s dedication to driving meaningful change in the fashion retail industry by breathing new life into excess or faulty garments and upcycling them into 50 one-of-a-kind pieces which include gender-neutral hoodies and tees.
hypebeast.com
Classic British Tailoring Rules NN.07's FW23 Collection
Copenhagen-based label NN.07 is continuing its journey into contemporary menswear with the debut of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Representing cultures and communities through an inclusive lens, NN.07 looks to England for inspiration this time around. British tailoring styles are communicated at every turn, with classic finishes dominating formal menswear uplifted...
hypebeast.com
HATO and BAO Launches Pioneering Digital Restaurant App
London’s cult-fave restaurant BAO just launched its innovative app, “BAOverse,” in collaboration with HATO and its Not in Game platform. Founded in 2015, BAO is more than just a Taiwanese-style restaurant with a twist— from its eclectic tongue-in-cheek design aesthetics and experimental dining concepts, along with a chain of dining spots that are dedicated to delivering a unique purpose that befits its chosen location. Now with BAOverse, the unconventional brand aims to “game-ify” the restaurant experience with the first-of-its-kind app that bridges the gap between offline and online.
hypebeast.com
MAXIME’s New Collection Explores "The Beauty of Imperfection"
British brand MAXIME has just unveiled its latest collection, “Edition 5: The Beauty of Imperfection” — and you can see it IRL for the first time in Paris now. Throughout the UK there is a wide variety of streetwear brands — such as Cortiez, Clints, and PICANTE — that are flying the British flag to the fullest. However, on the other hand, there’s also a collection of contemporary labels that are doing things in their own way with nothing but understated class in mind — one brand doing this is MAXIME.
hypebeast.com
Ed Sheeran Raps His Heart Out in Remembrance of Jamal Edwards for 'SBTV'
British pop superstar, Ed Sheeran, has just released a new song that pays tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, the founder of the iconic and multifaceted UK music platform, SBTV. The record lies under SBTV‘s F64 umbrella — a freestyle platform that has been blessed with verses from the likes...
hypebeast.com
Tottenham’s Headie One Finally Drops "Martin’s Sofa"
Tottenham-born drill star Headie One has just dropped his latest single, “Martin’s Sofa.”. Over the last few weeks, Headie has been hinting at a release date for the new single. For drill and rap fans across the UK, you may have come across the instrumental on social media — stitched across various Headie-related memes, of course — and now the full record is out, it’s clear to say that the release is a deep-dive into pre-fame stories, all of which paying homage to his old friend, Martin.
hypebeast.com
Burberry Plants Its Quintessential Check in Heritage-Inspired Locations Across the Globe
Maintaining its connection to the Earth, Landscapes is a sustainable series of grand natural artworks made in partnership with Burberry’s creative community. In its latest iteration, the series tells the tales of adventurer Elsie Burberry — the daughter-in-law of the label’s founder, Thomas Burberry — and path-forging aviator Betty Kirby-Green, who led expeditions from Britain to the Canary Islands and South Africa, respectively. In both locations, Burberry Landscapes has touched down.
hypebeast.com
SOLID HOMME FW23 Wants You to "Enter the Void"
Inside the 19th-century ballroom of Élysée-Montmartre, Woo Young Mi’s SOLID HOMME sent an old-meets-new Fall/Winter 2023 collection down a runway that rejected any semblance of linearity. Steeped in darkness, models traversed a pathway filled with unexpected gaps and obstructive appendages, lighting up the set with each step to instrumental techno sounds. Exuding a liberated attitude, the walkway’s intentionally-broken cadence is a metaphor for the line’s breaking from tradition — a theme that permeates Mi’s FW23 designs, under the apt moniker “Enter the Void.”
hypebeast.com
HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Steps Into a Technical World for FW23
The legacy of Issey Miyake lives on strong with the House’s just-debuted HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Taking to Palais de Tokyo, the brand’s Paris Fashion Week presentation was more performance art than a runway show, and it is that which makes the label stand out among the rest.
hypebeast.com
Skrillex Drops "Leave Me Like This" House Track
After delivering electric pop-up performances with Fred again.. and Four Tet in London, Skrillex now builds off the momentum of breakthrough tracks “Rumble” and “Way Back” with “Leave Me Like This” featuring producer Bobby Rapps. A wizard on the decks and the mastermind behind...
hypebeast.com
Autry’s New Medalist Pack Comes Wrapped in Tri-Colored Bandana Print
Since its return to the international sneaker market, Dallas-born Autry has found new ways to elevate its sneakers in an assortment of contemporary revisions. For the brand’s latest collaboration with luxury fashion retailer Antonia, it continues to switch up its classic designs, introducing a vintage bandana print to the Medalist sneaker.
