Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday
After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
These Are the Most Extreme Temperatures in Each New England State’s History
It's always interesting to learn fun statistical facts about our beloved New England states. For instance, a look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the state is Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town with a population of just two people. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
10 of the Deepest Lakes and Ponds in Maine
Maine is dotted with thousands of lakes and ponds. Ever wondered which ones are among the deepest in the state?. First, what designates a body of water as a lake or pond? According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, a common distinction is sunlight completely penetrates to the bottom of ponds. Lakes being deeper do not see sunlight at their deepest points. Another rule of thumb is measuring by surface area, smaller bodies of water are ponds, larger waters are designated as lakes. Usually water depth and surface area are combined to from the final designation.
Maine Will Ban TikTok Next Month on Some State Issued Devices
Citing cyber security concerns, Maine is banning the use of TikTok on many state-issued computers and cellphones. If you've never seen it, TikTok is a video-sharing app that was developed in China and owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. Most of the videos are approximately fifteen seconds long and are made by every day people. The subject matter of the videos varies widely, depending on what message the creator is trying to convey. Some users are occasional visitors while others have created their own TikTok channels and upload multiple videos. It's not the videos, however, that are worrying state and federal officials.
The Date For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival Is Set
On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year. The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience. I also love it because the crew at Pat's Pizza in Downtown Dover, always spoil me rotten!
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in Aroostook County, Maine
Everybody was talking about the winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine. It was the first time that’s ever happened in the state. The prize was massive at $1.35 billion. Aroostook County, Maine has had its share of lottery winners. Nothing in the billions, but still massive paydays. There’s been a winner who got $3 million. Other people in the County have won as much as $1.5 million, $1.3 million and $250,000. Many more have taken home tens of thousands of dollars. This includes both drawings and scratch tickets.
Did You Know These 25 Animals Are on Maine’s Endangered Species List?
One of the most wonderful things about living in Maine is its remoteness. With the exception of a few pockets here and there, this state is a wilderness wonderland. It gives Mainers and the thousands of yearly tourists plenty of great opportunities to explore. Whether it's a rocky coastline, quiet...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – January 9-15
Here is a record of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of January 9th – 15th, 2023. Summaries may be minimally edited. State Police investigate shoplifting incident at Island Falls grocery store. On January 14th, Trooper Saucier took a shoplifting...
Can Any Mainers Legally Use Tire Chains, or Just Big Giant Trucks?
The roads lately have all made us wish we drove snow cats. Remember those big machines they drove in the original version of The Shining? The first time I ever saw that movie, I was obsessed with the idea of the snow cats. It's basically an SUV type deal with snow tracks on it instead of tires. Kind of like, half snowmobile, half road vehicle.
Mainers on The Titanic Author To Tell the Story Via Zoom
Who hasn't heard of the sinking of the Titanic. One of the most famous marine stories in history. But maybe you didn’t know that there were 14 Mainers on board the ship on that fateful day, and only 7 of them survived. Most were from M.D.I. That from a...
Despite What You May Think, These 3 New England States Have Some of the Best Drivers
I've heard it time and time again, New Englanders don't know how to drive. Well, I mostly hear that Massholes (Massachusetts residents) don't know how to drive. Honestly, I think there are bad drivers in every state. I am going, to be honest with you, Mainers are not the best drivers when it comes to merging on the highway or when it comes to using their blinkers (turning signals).
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
Winning Ticket Sold in Maine for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion
For the first time ever someone bought the winning ticket in Maine for the Mega Millions grand prize of $1.35 billion. Mainer is the Single Ticket Holder for the Mega Million Jackpot of $1.35 Billion. The winner got all the numbers right in Friday nights drawing - 30, 43, 45,...
What Is the Minimum Wage in Maine?
Let me start off by saying that there are so many jobs right now everywhere. Maine is no exception. Literally, every place that I went to, in one day, had a "we're hiring" sign on the door or window. But really, I am not kidding. Whether you are looking for...
Two People Dead in Overnight Fire on Main Street in Woodstock, N.B.
Woodstock Police say two people were found dead early Saturday morning following a fire at a residence on Main Street in Woodstock, New Brunswick. The Woodstock Fire Department and police officers responded to a structure fire at 732 Main Street around 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Woodstock Police Chief Gary Forward. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and there was extensive damage to the two-story home.
