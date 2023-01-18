ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

money.com

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on Jan. 19, 2023: Rates Decrease

A couple of principal mortgage rates moved down over the past week. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slumped. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also receded. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Jan. 18, 2023: Rates Decline

A number of principal mortgage rates trended lower today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both slid downward. We also saw a reduction in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates repeatedly throughout the year. Interest...
NASDAQ

With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?

Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
ValueWalk

Mortgage Rates Drop, Applications Rise And Seniors Score Record-Level Housing Wealth

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) reported the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.15% as of Jan. 19, down from last week when it averaged 6.33%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 3.56%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.28%, down from last week when it averaged 5.52%; a year ago at this time, it averaged 2.79%.
Reuters

U.S. bond funds attract inflows for second straight week

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted money inflows for a second straight week in the seven days to Jan. 18, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hikes to avert a sharp economic slowdown.
CNBC

Treasury yields rise after unemployment data points to higher Fed rates

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as investors weighed the latestunemployment data and awaited remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was last higher by 3 basis points and trading at 3.411%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 4.118% after rising 4 basis points. Yields and...
Benzinga

Homebuyers Flock To Lower Interest Rates: MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

As mortgages continued to moderate, potential home buyers were flocking to the opportunity to secure a lower interest rate, Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey data showed. What Happened: The Market Composite Index — a measure of mortgage loan application volume — increased 27.9% on a seasonally adjusted...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 13, 2023: Rates in a Nosedive

Some closely followed average mortgage rates fell rapidly over the last seven days. The steep slide in interest rate for fixed-rate 30-year mortgages is notable, and 15-year fixed rates also tumbled. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also dropped, though not as far.

