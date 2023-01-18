ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Popular Fall Foods You Can Get at Costco Now

By Jenny Cohen
Costco is getting ready for the fall season. The warehouse retailer has packed its stores with pumpkins, apples, candy, and other autumn treats to get you ready for fall.

So, the next time you head to Costco to save money on groceries , add these fall items to your list.

1. Pumpkins

Check out the produce section of your local Costco to see if they have pumpkins in stock for your decorating needs.

You may be able to find different sizes you can use for jack-o-lanterns as part of your Halloween spirit. You also can use them for cooking including pumpkin baked goods or roasted pumpkin seeds.

2. Cocoa bombs

Get a little ghoulish with Costco’s hot cocoa bombs which are sure to be a sweet treat as the days get a little cooler.

The cocoa bombs come in a pack of 16 with white chocolate shells decorated to look like eyeballs, so they should be a hit with kids and adults looking forward to Halloween. Each one is also stuffed with marshmallows for extra fun.

3. Snack mix

Why get a boring snack mix when you can add some autumn campfire fun to it? Fannie Mae S’mores Snack Mix Bag includes graham cracker pieces and marshmallows dipped in chocolate for an extra sweet treat without the need for a campfire.

4. Pie

Costco has some amazing pies baked fresh in its bakeries at locations across the country. Kirkland Signature’s pumpkin pie is a fan favorite, particularly for Thanksgiving.

The warehouse retailer also has a double-crust apple pie if you want some variety. And don’t forget to pick up some vanilla ice cream from the freezer section.

Pro tip: If you’re trying to save money on groceries, try in-store brands like Kirkland Signature. Items may be less than the name-brand version and taste just as good.

5. Canned pumpkin

Autumn is a great time to bake all kinds of things with canned pumpkins. Costco’s bulk options can be a great option for bakers who want to have some shelf-stable pumpkin around for tasty treats like pumpkin bread, pumpkin cookies, and, of course, pumpkin pie.

6. Sparkling water

Costco carries Waterloo Sparkling Water in a variety pack that includes black cherry, lemon-lime, and strawberry flavors. But you may be able to find some more festive variety packs with flavors like spiced apple, cranberry, and grape for the autumn season.

7. Halloween bark

There are still a few more months before peppermint bark makes its way to shelves for the winter season, but you can still have bark with a bite with Costco’s Hallow-Boo Bark. The treat starts with a base of milk chocolate with pretzel pieces, candy corn, and googly eyes mixed in.

8. Cookie houses

Gingerbread houses are a great activity for the holidays, but you don’t have to wait that long to build a house. Check out Costco’s spooky scary house options that include cookies and icing to build the house with as well as different pieces of candy for decorating.

9. Pretzels

Costco has spiced up its pretzel selection with pumpkin spice yogurt pretzels. The bite-sized treats get a coating of pumpkin spice and creamy yogurt for a good balance of sweet and salty. They’re an easy on-the-go treat for any fall activities you’re attending.

10. Fruit snacks

Fruit snacks are the perfect easy treat for kids and adults, and they’re extra fun for the fall. Instead of grabbing your typical Welch’s fruit snacks at Costco, pick up the Halloween version which includes the same mixed fruit flavors shaped like ghosts, witches, and other spooky shapes.

11. Candy bars

Be the cool house on the block that hands out full-size candy bars to trick-or-treaters. You may have several options at your local Costco; including variety packs with Hershey’s products, Twizzlers, and gummy candy; or one that includes Butterfingers and Crunch bars.

12. Chicken pot pie

If you’re looking for an easy dinner idea, try Costco’s fresh chicken pot pie. The dinner option includes chunks of chicken, vegetables, and a sauce in a crispy crust. Simply pull it out of the fridge when you get home from work and pop it in the oven.

13. Apple cider

Autumn is perfect for visiting an apple orchard or going to a cider mill for some fall festivities and food. Beat the crowds and grab a gallon of apple cider from your local Costco instead. You can drink it cool right out of the fridge or warm it up for a hot treat on a cold night.

14. Pumpkin seeds

Ditch your nuts or chips and grab some pumpkin seeds to snack on instead. Costco carries Go Raw’s organic pumpkin seeds in a bag with only two ingredients: Pumpkin seeds and sea salt. It’s a great alternative to your typical salty snacks.

15. Candy

If you’re preparing for a big crowd on Halloween night or need some supplies for a Trunk or Treat, Costco has you covered. The warehouse retailer carries several different variety packs with all kinds of snack-size candy to fulfill all of your needs in October.

Your best bet may be the Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats with 175 pieces of candy in nine different options.

16. Coffee

Grab a 64-count of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice K-Cups to fill up your next morning cup of coffee. You can also check to see if your store has a whole-bean version available. Costco may have a coffee grinder at your local store so you can grind your coffee fresh for your next cup.

Bottom line

Now is a great time to get in the spirit of fall by heading to Costco to stock up your pantry, fridge, or freezer with some treats and dinners perfect for the cooler weather.

Check out the best credit cards for groceries to make sure you have one in your wallet when you go to Costco. And remember that the store does have limited options to pay, so plan ahead.

dontwasteyourmoney.com

How to keep chips, cereal and other pantry staples from going stale

Prices at the grocery store have been increasing significantly since the start of the COVID pandemic. USDA predicts they will continue to rise, with food prices going up between 3% and 4% in 2023. With a significant portion of the average income going to groceries, nobody wants to throw food away because it has gotten stale.
