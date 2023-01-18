ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Luke Getsy will be a head coach for a week early in 2023

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tF3X1_0kIlUQq000

CHICAGO – In the future, there are many who expect the Bears’ offensive coordinator to get consideration for a head coaching position in the NFL.

But for now, Luke Getsy will get to lead a team for a week at an event that showcases future talent in the league.

On Wednesday morning, the Senior Bowl announced that he’ll serve as the head coach of the American team for the week of practice in at the University of South Alabama in Mobile leading up to the game on Saturday, February 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Des Plaines native and current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be the head coach of the National team. An assistant in the NFL since 2009, he’s been a defensive coordinator for the Dolphins (2019) and the Giants (2020, 2021) before joining Las Vegas in 2022.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl,” said Getsy in a statement released by the Bears. “It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL.

“Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile.”

The game will feature the best college senior football players who are looking to showcase their skills for teams ahead of this April’s NFL Draft. Getsy will be joined by Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts on the American team staff.

Getsy was named the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2022 after serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Packers from 2019 through 2021. He added on the duties of passing game coordinator for his final two years in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur.

It was the second stint with the Packers for Getsy, who was the offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and the wide receivers coach for the next two years. He spent the 2018 season as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at the college level with Mississippi State before returning to Green Bay.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Suburban woman charged for stealing mail from neighbors and possession of cocaine

LONG GROVE, Ill. — A 44-year-old Long Grove woman is facing felony charges for stealing mail from neighbors and possessing cocaine. According to the Lake County Sherrif’s office, Gabriella Pollari was arrested Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor and two felony charges of identity theft and unlawful possession of cocaine. Police responded to several calls […]
LONG GROVE, IL
WGN News

‘Unknown substance’ sickens Illinois prison staff, inmates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Several employees of a central Illinois prison were treated at hospitals Wednesday after they became sickened while responding to one or more inmates suffering severe discomfort, according to a prison spokesperson and a prison employees’ union representative. Officials said 18 staff members at John A. Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro required […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WGN News

Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charges over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie “Rust.” Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a Thursday statement. The announcement from the Santa Fe district […]
SANTA FE, NM
WGN News

Police: Indiana shooter killed after injuring 1 at Walmart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 25-year-old man opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him, authorities said Friday. The gunman was identified as Ronald Ray Mosley II by Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department. She said Mosley had previously […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WGN News

Chicago man charged for robbery of 17-year-old girl on NW side

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged for robbing a 17-year-old girl on the Northwest Side January 3. Police charged Edgar Negron of Chicago with two felonies of aggravated battery and robbery. Negron was positively identified by the police Wednesday in the 2800 block of West Division Street as the man who forcefully […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

19-year-old man dies after shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the city’s Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 7300 block of South Wabash, when the 19-year-old heard shots and felt pain. He sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men attacked outside restaurant on NW side

CHICAGO — Three men were attacked outside of a restaurant in the city’s Irving Park neighborhood late Wednesday night. Police responded to a call of a person stabbed in the 3200 block of North Pulaski and found a man with a stab wound to the abdomen in the parking lot of a restaurant. He was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Illinois DCFS accused of letting kids languish in jail

CHICAGO — Illinois’ child welfare agency is accused of stranding more than 80 kids in juvenile jail despite the fact they could’ve been released.  That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services by private attorneys who were joined by Cook County’s public guardian. “It feels horrible,” said […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

3 get life in slaying of Michigan guard over face mask order

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A married couple and their son convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded the woman’s daughter wear a mask while shopping were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were sentenced […]
FLINT, MI
WGN News

Judge suspends Illinois’ assault weapon ban for those who filed lawsuit

CHICAGO — An judge has temporarily suspended Illinois’ assault weapon ban for the more than 800 people who filed the lawsuit against the state. Following the judge’s decision, Gov. JB Pritzker said the decision isn’t surprising. “Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

9-year-old Wylie student reads more than three million words in half of a school year, wants to read five million words by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Wylie East Elementary student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into the school’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost all […]
WYLIE, TX
WGN News

WGN News

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy