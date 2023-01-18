Luke Getsy will be a head coach for a week early in 2023

CHICAGO – In the future, there are many who expect the Bears’ offensive coordinator to get consideration for a head coaching position in the NFL.

But for now, Luke Getsy will get to lead a team for a week at an event that showcases future talent in the league.

On Wednesday morning, the Senior Bowl announced that he’ll serve as the head coach of the American team for the week of practice in at the University of South Alabama in Mobile leading up to the game on Saturday, February 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Des Plaines native and current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will be the head coach of the National team. An assistant in the NFL since 2009, he’s been a defensive coordinator for the Dolphins (2019) and the Giants (2020, 2021) before joining Las Vegas in 2022.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl,” said Getsy in a statement released by the Bears. “It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL.

“Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile.”

The game will feature the best college senior football players who are looking to showcase their skills for teams ahead of this April’s NFL Draft. Getsy will be joined by Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts on the American team staff.

Getsy was named the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2022 after serving as the quarterbacks coach for the Packers from 2019 through 2021. He added on the duties of passing game coordinator for his final two years in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur.

It was the second stint with the Packers for Getsy, who was the offensive quality control coach in 2014 and 2015 and the wide receivers coach for the next two years. He spent the 2018 season as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at the college level with Mississippi State before returning to Green Bay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.