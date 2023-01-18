Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:14 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 3800 block of West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen, including clothing and an ID. Value of $1,100. 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11500 block of North Syracuse Webster Road, Syracuse....
abc57.com
Deputies arrest Valparaiso man after vehicle pursuit in Laporte county
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies have arrested one man following a motor vehicle pursuit in the area of US 35 on Friday at 6:38 p.m., according to the Laporte County Sheriff's Office. Deputy Sikorski was traveling south on US 35 when he noticed that a vehicle was traveling in the...
inkfreenews.com
Road Closures For Downtown Warsaw Events Approved
WARSAW — Several road closure requests for upcoming events in downtown Warsaw were approved during a Jan. 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club Vice President Greg Demopoulos presented requests for the 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival, taking place on May 19. Various road closures will occur in downtown Warsaw from 2 p.m. until midnight as the race and additional festivities progress.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
max983.net
Bremen Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants
A Bremen man was arrested on outstanding warrants Wednesday, January 18. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police attempted to arrest 28-year-old Blake Spindler on Tuesday, January 10 around 1 p.m. ET for an outstanding warrant in the area of Woodies Lane Apartments. At that time, Spindler allegedly fled from police on foot and managed to avoid arrest which produced another warrant for resisting law enforcement.
inkfreenews.com
Hannah Lynn Rogers
Hannah Lynn Rogers, Pierceton, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a car accident on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the age of 36. She was born on July 14, 1986, in Wabash to Beverly Lynn Ousley and John Stewart Rogers. Hannah attended Whitko High School in South Whitley. Later...
max983.net
Rochester Man Arrested after Marshall County Investigation, Pursuit
A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, January 17 after an investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. Marshall County Police say a report of a burglary and theft was received Saturday, December 31, 2022 at a storage unit on 11th Road east of U.S. 31. An investigation reportedly found 35-year-old Richard Devere Pritchett as the suspect in the case. Police attempted to find him at his residence in Rochester where stolen property was recovered, but he was not home at the time, according to the report.
abc57.com
State police arrest Mishawaka woman on drug dealing charges
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A Mishawaka woman was arrested on Friday on numerous drug dealing charges following a months-long investigation into drug dealing in the area, according to Indiana State Police. Linda McAfee, 49, was arrested on the following charges:. Dealing methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine. Possession of a legend drug. Possession...
inkfreenews.com
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
max983.net
Marshall County Railroad Crossing Temporarily Closed
The railroad crossing in Burr Oak on State Road 17 in Marshall County is closed for a project. According to Town of Culver officials, NIPSCO is installing gas lines in the area and the railroad crossing will likely be closed through the end of next week. A detour around the...
22 WSBT
LaPorte pursuit ends in arrest of two
Two people were arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit that started on the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, a LaPorte County Police officer caught the attention of a vehicle that was driving on the passing lane not passing any other vehicles.
inkfreenews.com
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
abc57.com
Buchanan City Police Department investigating multiple breaking-and-entering vehicle reports
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- Police have been investigating numerous breaking-and-entering vehicle reports throughout the city of Buchanan over the past few days, according to the Buchanan City Police Department. Police encourage Buchanan residents to lock their vehicles overnight and to report any instances of breaking-and-entering that occur. They also ask that...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
95.3 MNC
Police arrest two homeless residents after dine & dash from Goshen Chili’s
Two homeless residents were arrested after dining and dashing from the Chili’s restaurant in Goshen. Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, to the restaurant on Elkhart Road on the report of a man and woman leaving without paying for their bill. Officers found the...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Turns to License Plate Readers
(La Porte, IN) - The city of La Porte is going to have license plate readers installed to help crack down on crime. The city’s Board of Public Works & Safety on Wednesday unanimously approved a two year contract with the provider. Under the contract, the provider will install and maintain about a dozen cameras reading the license plate numbers on vehicles.
inkfreenews.com
Michael “Mike” L. Grable
Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
