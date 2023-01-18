ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene's Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea "Sleepy" Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home

Editor's Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland

ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Two car wreck causes rollover in Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277. Around 3:30 p.m., Hawley first responders responded to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 277 near FM 605. Traffic was moved to one lane until the scene was cleared. One person was transported to a hospital […]
HAWLEY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were "drinking. . .driving back roads"

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
ABILENE, TX

