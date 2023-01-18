Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
This abandoned spot in Texas was home to the world's largest swimming pool
In the 1920s, the Williamson Dam was built in the small city of Cisco in Eastland County, located in North Texas. Thanks to the dam's construction, Lake Cisco was formed, and the world's largest concrete swimming pool was built at the base of the lake. The pool was several acres, and the deep end was fully lined in concrete.
ktxs.com
Local man ejected, killed during rollover crash in Eastland
ABILENE, Texas — A Rising Star man was killed this past Saturday following a crash in Eastland just 5.3 miles northeast from Cross Plains. According to a press release, Robert Carmel Martin, 55, was driving a 2003 Honda east on County Road (CR) 376 when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.
BREAKING: Two car wreck causes rollover in Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277. Around 3:30 p.m., Hawley first responders responded to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 277 near FM 605. Traffic was moved to one lane until the scene was cleared. One person was transported to a hospital […]
Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
Comments / 0