Outrider Inc., which transforms hazard-filled distribution yards into near-touchless automated operations, has raised $73 million in a Series C funding round. It plans to use the money to complete final capabilities and safety mechanisms. It also plans to grow from its 175 employees by hiring more engineers domestically and in Europe. Golden, Colorado-based Outrider also plans to scale the sales of its software package to customers. They represent more than 20% of 50,000 yard trucks operating in North America.

2 DAYS AGO