freightwaves.com
Former USA Truck CEO takes COO role at Kodiak Robotics
MOUNTAIN VIEW, California — Some cajoling before a let’s-make-a-deal barbecue dinner in Fort Smith, Arkansas, persuaded James Reed to take his technical credentials — unparalleled among trucking company chief executives — back to Silicon Valley. Reed led a turnaround as CEO of USA Truck for six...
United Airlines’ cargo revenue exceeds $2B despite weak peak season
United Airlines last year topped the $2 billion mark for cargo revenue for the second time ever, following a record 2021, despite a weakening shipping environment that pulled down cargo sales 35% in the fourth quarter. The Chicago-based airline this week reported stronger than expected net income of $843 million...
How Kodiak Robotics avoided FOMO in staying private
The meltdown of transportation SPAC valuations is unrelenting. Here’s the story of one thriving autonomous trucking developer that stayed out of the rush-to-go-public frenzy. Kodiak Robotics’ peace of being private. One autonomous trucking developer ignored the FOMO (fear of missing out) on the SPAC frenzy of 2020 and...
Trucking demand falls faster than inventories in December
Chart of the Week: Logistics Managers’ Index – Inventory Levels, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: LMI.INVL, OTVI.USA. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI) inventory level component increased from 55 to 57 from November to December, indicating inventory growth accelerated for the first time since the summer as trucking demand as measured by the Outbound Tender Volume Index fell. This divergent signal is an early sign that demand for goods is eroding faster than companies are expecting.
Outrider raises $73M to scale autonomous distribution yard business
Outrider Inc., which transforms hazard-filled distribution yards into near-touchless automated operations, has raised $73 million in a Series C funding round. It plans to use the money to complete final capabilities and safety mechanisms. It also plans to grow from its 175 employees by hiring more engineers domestically and in Europe. Golden, Colorado-based Outrider also plans to scale the sales of its software package to customers. They represent more than 20% of 50,000 yard trucks operating in North America.
